Kenya-led Haiti mission needs stronger backing: Guterres

Port-au-Prince (Diplomat.so) - António Guterres, Secretary-General of United Nations, said on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Port-au-Prince that the Kenyan-led security deployment in Haiti lacked a sufficiently robust mandate to address escalating gang violence.

Guterres, addressing a press conference after visiting displacement camps and security sites, said Haiti was facing a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian and security crisis, with armed gangs terrorizing communities and overwhelming state capacity. "I came to Haiti with a simple message: you are not alone. The United Nations stands with you,” he said, adding that the international community "cannot turn a blind eye” to the worsening situation.





He outlined what he described as alarming humanitarian indicators, including 6.4 million people requiring assistance, nearly 1.5 million displaced, and close to 6 million facing severe food insecurity. Guterres also highlighted rising violence against vulnerable groups, noting that recruitment of children by armed actors had tripled in a year. "This is absolutely intolerable. It must stop,” he said, stressing that behind each statistic was a human life marked by loss and displacement.





The UN chief paid tribute to the Kenyan-led Anti-Gang Force operating in Haiti, deployed with international support but not formally a UN peacekeeping mission. He said the mission required stronger logistical backing, training, and coordination to meet its objectives under strict human rights standards. "This force is not a United Nations operation, but it benefits from our full logistical and operational support through our support office in Haiti,” he said, warning against losing momentum in efforts to reduce violence.





Guterres also emphasized political progress as a parallel priority, urging Haitian stakeholders to accelerate the transition toward inclusive governance and credible elections. "The Haitian people have waited far too long,” he said, adding that restoring constitutional order must remain the central objective of ongoing negotiations. He underscored that only Haitian-led solutions could deliver sustainable stability.





During his visit, Guterres met displaced families in temporary shelters and observed operations at Camp Vertières, where members of the Anti-Gang Force are stationed. Residents described overcrowded conditions and insecurity, while officials briefed him on coordination challenges between security units and civil authorities. The UN said it remains engaged through its mission in Haiti, supporting dialogue and institutional capacity-building efforts.





Analysts say Guterres’ remarks highlight persistent structural weaknesses in international stabilization efforts in Haiti, particularly the limitations of non-UN security deployments and uneven donor funding. The situation reflects broader concerns over whether current arrangements can adequately respond to entrenched gang networks and fragile governance institutions.





Guterres reiterated that the international response must integrate security reinforcement, humanitarian relief, and political stabilization. He cautioned that delays in strengthening coordinated action could deepen instability but reaffirmed that the United Nations would continue working alongside Haitian institutions "until the very end.”