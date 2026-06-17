Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Zimbabwe Pledges $1M to Africa CDC for Ebola Equatorial Guinea govt resigns after 10% target failure South Africa Labour Unions Oppose Anti-Migrant Mobilisation US Unveils Libya Transition Plan for Single Government Trump Signals Iran Deal Signing "Tomorrow or Next Day" Labour Group Calls to Expel Iran Ambassador in UK Siinka-Dher Camel Market in Somalia Sees Supply Drop Kenya-led Haiti mission needs stronger backing: Guterres Ghana hosts Accra summit on slavery reparations talks Trump raises Ethiopia's GERD dispute in talks with Egypt's Sisi AU Calls for Stronger Cross-Border Ebola Action Malawi Faces Ongoing Maize Shortfall Despite Recovery

AU Calls for Stronger Cross-Border Ebola Action

by: Guled Abdi | Wednesday, 17 June 2026 17:50 EAT
Spotlight
0 Comments
222
Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye.
Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye.
Addis Ababa (Diplomat.so) - The African Union on Tuesday, June 16, convened a high-level virtual meeting chaired by Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye, bringing together African leaders, international partners, United Nations agencies, and regional organizations to strengthen the continent's coordinated response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak and reinforce cross-border health security measures.
The meeting brought together Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, senior officials from AU member states, UN agencies, regional organizations, and development partners to mobilize political commitment, financial resources, and operational support for countries responding to the outbreak. Participants discussed measures to improve preparedness, surveillance, and coordinated border health interventions aimed at preventing further transmission.

In his keynote address, Youssouf emphasized the need to strengthen national and regional response plans by expanding surveillance systems, improving cross-border coordination, and reinforcing containment efforts. He called on African governments and international partners to maintain sustained solidarity and invest in resilient health systems capable of responding to current and future public health emergencies.

"The continent's collective response depends on solidarity, coordinated action, and sustained investment in health security," Youssouf said, urging member states and development partners to continue supporting countries confronting the outbreak.

Ndayishimiye, serving as Chairperson of the African Union, led discussions focused on accelerating resource mobilization and improving cooperation among governments, regional institutions, and international organizations. Officials reviewed operational priorities for affected countries and examined ways to strengthen emergency response capacity across the continent.

Officials participating in the meeting said coordinated surveillance and information sharing remain essential because frequent cross-border movement can complicate efforts to detect and contain infectious diseases. Speaking to Diplomat News Network, a regional public health official familiar with the discussions said continued financial and technical assistance would be necessary to sustain response operations and improve preparedness in neighboring countries.

Youssouf also expressed condolences to families and communities that have lost loved ones during the outbreak. He commended affected member states, frontline healthcare workers, and emergency response teams for their professionalism and dedication in limiting the spread of the disease despite significant operational challenges.

The African Union Commission further thanked AU member states, humanitarian organizations, and development partners for providing financial contributions, medical assistance, and technical support to affected countries. 

The commission reaffirmed its commitment to working with governments and international partners to strengthen Africa's public health resilience, recognizing that coordinated regional action remains critical to containing infectious disease outbreaks and protecting long-term continental health security.

Diplomat News Network | For inquiries: diplomatso@diplomat.so | About Us

Related Items

President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Zimbabwe Pledges $1M to Africa CDC for Ebola
Iranian Ambassador Seyed Ali Mousavi
Labour Group Calls to Expel Iran Ambassador in UK
UN Secretary-General António Guterres speaks during a press briefing in Port-au-Prince, highlighting concerns over Haiti's security mandate on June 17, 2026.
Kenya-led Haiti mission needs stronger backing: Guterres
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Commander-in-Chief of Uganda's UPDF.
Uganda's President Calls for Unified African Defence Strategy
Hamas Delivers Joint Factions' Position on Gaza