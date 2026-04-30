Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Uganda Boat Disaster Leaves 30 Missing Nigerian troops kill 18 militants in Borno offensive Zimbabwe President promotes son Sean to senior army rank South African Court Orders Mugabe Son Deportation Kenyan Police Officers Sentenced for Murder in Custody South Sudan: Abyei Stability and Famine Warning Raised Somali Army Kills 22 Militants in Lower Shabelle Raid Somalia Hosts Regional EAC Military Intelligence Meeting Netanyahu: Israel Destroys Hezbollah "Massive Tunnel" Lebanon says 103 health workers killed in Israel strikes Kenya Ends 18-Month Haiti Security Mission Senegal parliament passes Sonko-linked electoral changes

South African Court Orders Mugabe Son Deportation

by: Guled Abdi | Thursday, 30 April 2026 04:07 EAT
World News
0 Comments
211
Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe
Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe
Johannesburg (Diplomat.so) - The Alexandra Magistrates' Court in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, April 29, ordered the deportation of Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe after he pleaded guilty to immigration and firearm offences cases.
Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, 28, had been held since mid-February alongside his cousin Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze following an attempted murder investigation linked to a shooting at the family’s residence in Johannesburg’s Hyde Park suburb, where a 23-year-old gardener was struck twice in the back during a confrontation, according to court records.

Under a plea arrangement, Mugabe admitted to pointing a firearm in a separate 2023 incident and to unlawful presence in South Africa. The court imposed fines of 400,000 rand or 24 months’ imprisonment for the firearm offence and 200,000 rand or 18 months for immigration violations, before ordering his immediate transfer to OR Tambo International Airport for deportation, a process overseen by police officers accompanying him from the courthouse.

Matonhodze, 33, was convicted on multiple charges including attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and defeating the ends of justice after investigators said the weapon used in the February shooting was never recovered. He received an effective three-year prison sentence and is expected to be deported after completing his term.

Magistrate Reiner Boshoff told the court: "I do not know whether the second accused took the rap for you, and I can only act on what is before me.” Investigating officer Raj Ramchunder told the hearing that the injured gardener, Sipho Mahlangu, had received 250,000 rand in compensation with a further 150,000 rand promised, underscoring financial settlements referenced during proceedings.

Robert Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years before being removed in a 2017 coup, died in 2019 aged 95. His family, including Bellarmine and his brother Robert Junior, has remained under public scrutiny due to legal disputes and a visible luxury lifestyle documented in regional media reports.

The ruling highlights South Africa’s enforcement approach toward immigration breaches and violent crime cases involving high-profile foreign nationals. 

Legal analysts note the combined deportation and sentencing outcomes reflect judicial reliance on plea agreements while balancing victim compensation and custodial punishment in cross-border criminal proceedings. Diplomat News Network notes the case has drawn attention in regional diplomatic and legal circles due to its political legacy dimension.

Related Items

President Salva Kiir Mayardit during a briefing in Juba on Abyei security.
South Sudan: Abyei Stability and Famine Warning Raised
Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
DRC President Orders Mining Sector Review
Salva Kiir Mayardit has led South Sudan since 2011, marking over a decade in power.
South Sudan Police Hold Election Security Drill
Smoke rises over damaged buildings in southern Lebanon following Israeli airstrikes, with widespread destruction reported.
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns in south Lebanon
Destroyed buildings in the town of Khiyam in southern Lebanon after Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling caused extensive structural damage amid ongoing escalation.
Israeli bombardment hits villages in southern Lebanon

Leave a comment