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Pakistan PM says US–Iran peace deal to be signed June 19

by: Jalajed Aden | Monday, 15 June 2026 01:44 EAT
World News
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Islamabad (Diplomat.so) – Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, said on X/Twitter on Sunday night, 14 June, that a US–Iran peace deal has been reached after intensive mediation talks.
The announcement stated that both sides have agreed to an immediate and permanent termination of military operations across all fronts, including reported activities in Lebanon, with a formal signing ceremony scheduled for Friday, 19 June in Switzerland. 

Sharif credited mediation efforts involving Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye, and said preparatory meetings would continue this week ahead of technical negotiations. The statement, as reported by Diplomat News Network, highlighted that pre-implementation discussions would establish the framework for the signing process.

Sharif wrote in his public statement: "Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been reached.”

He further stated: "Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

In the same communication, Sharif expressed appreciation for the mediating roles of regional actors, describing coordinated diplomatic engagement led by Qatar alongside contributions from Saudi Arabia and Türkiye. The post did not provide technical details of the agreement or identify negotiating delegations involved in the talks.

The announcement comes against a backdrop of prolonged tensions between Washington and Tehran, which have included intermittent diplomatic engagement, sanctions regimes, and regional security disputes over recent years. Previous attempts at formalized agreements have often stalled during implementation phases, particularly on verification mechanisms and security guarantees, according to longstanding policy discussions within international diplomatic circles.

The reported agreement, if implemented, could influence maritime security routes, regional alliance structures, and energy market stability, given the strategic significance of US–Iran relations. Analysts note that the effectiveness of such agreements typically depends on monitoring mechanisms and sustained multilateral engagement.

Regional observers are now focusing on whether the announced framework can transition from political agreement to enforceable operational commitments under international supervision.

Analysts have frequently noted that any sustained de-escalation between the two states would likely require robust monitoring structures and multilateral guarantees involving third-party mediators.

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