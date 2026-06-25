Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Russia-Romania Tensions Rise Over Consulate Closure Ruto Says Kenya's Bomas Project Will Lift Tourism to 5 Million Visitors Sudan Government Monitors Currency Exchange Stability Kenya Police Recover Cows in Siaya, Phones in Kisii Kenya Security Forces Block Nairobi Ahead of Protests Garissa Police Arrest 140 in Gang Crackdown Operation Inter-Clan Clash Kills 6 Somali Men in Kenya Somalia Welcomes UN Child Protection Report on ASWJ Somalia: SNA Logistics Command Meets TURKSOM Delegation Somalia: Hassan Shire Backs SNA Recruitment in Puntland Zambia Drops Appeal in Lungu Burial Case in South Africa DRC Ebola cases top 1,000, UNICEF warns on children

Kenya Police Recover Cows in Siaya, Phones in Kisii

by: Guled Abdi | Thursday, 25 June 2026 16:35 EAT
Spotlight
0 Comments
108
Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service of Kenya, Douglas Kanja, conducts a security assessment in Nairobi and Kitengela as part of ongoing operational oversight and coordination of policing activities.
Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service of Kenya, Douglas Kanja, conducts a security assessment in Nairobi and Kitengela as part of ongoing operational oversight and coordination of policing activities.
Nairobi (Diplomat.so) – The Kenyan Police Service on Thursday, 25 June, recovered two cows suspected of theft in Siaya County and seized multiple mobile phones in a separate intelligence-led raid in Kisii Central, marking coordinated anti-theft operations across western Kenya.
Sidindi Police Station officers while on routine patrol in Mabeya area at around 4:30 a.m. detected a maroon saloon car along Kisumu–Busia Road. When instructed to stop, the driver reportedly accelerated towards Mumias, prompting a pursuit that ended in Sidindi–Sigalame area. 

Suspects abandoned vehicle and fled. Search recovered two cows tightly tied inside and a plastic toy gun. Officers noted livestock theft vigilance pending identification by owners and further forensic examination of the abandoned vehicle base.

Police in Kisii Central arrested a suspect alleged to be a receiver of stolen mobile phones during an intelligence-led operation at Uhuru Plaza in Kisii Town conducted jointly with representatives of M-KOPA Kenya Ltd. Officers recovered nine M-KOPA phones, 24 assorted handsets, nine batteries, and 33 stripped batteries. 

Authorities said the operation followed actionable intelligence and targeted a wider electronics theft network. The suspect is in custody awaiting arraignment while officers trace owners. Collaboration with private sector was highlighted by investigators as key to dismantling distribution channels of stolen devices across western Kenya region police said in statement released today.

In Kisii Town, traders at Uhuru Plaza observed increased security presence and brief disruptions during the raid, with officers cordoning sections of the commercial area during searches.

Livestock theft along the Kenya–Uganda border corridor and mobile phone trafficking networks in western Kenya have been persistent concerns, often involving cross-county movements and resale channels in informal markets. Authorities have intensified intelligence-led policing and partnerships with private sector actors to disrupt supply chains and improve asset recovery rates in affected regions across recent months.

The coordinated operations highlight an expanding focus by Kenyan security agencies on both rural livestock theft and urban electronics crime, reflecting adaptive policing strategies. Disrupting receivership networks is expected to reduce incentives for theft, while improved recovery of stolen assets strengthens public confidence in law enforcement effectiveness across affected counties.

The operations indicate continued emphasis on intelligence-led policing across western Kenya, with authorities maintaining focus on dismantling theft networks and ensuring recovery of stolen property for communities affected regions today.

Diplomat News Network | For inquiries: diplomatso@diplomat.so | About Us

Related Items

President William Ruto inspects the ongoing construction of the Bomas International Conference Centre in Nairobi, as Kenya advances plans to expand its global conferencing and tourism capacity.
Ruto Says Kenya's Bomas Project Will Lift Tourism to 5 Million Visitors
Nairobi is largely deserted, with heavy police presence across major roads and intersections as security forces maintain tight control following nationwide Gen Z protest-related unrest.
Kenya Security Forces Block Nairobi Ahead of Protests
North Eastern Regional Commissioner John Otieno directs security agencies in Garissa, Kenya, to intensify operations against juvenile gangs in the town.
Garissa Police Arrest 140 in Gang Crackdown Operation
The wetlands of Tana River County showcasing their natural landscape and ecological beauty.
Inter-Clan Clash Kills 6 Somali Men in Kenya
William Ruto Pushes Kenya-US Critical Minerals Deal