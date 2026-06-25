Kenya Police Recover Cows in Siaya, Phones in Kisii

Nairobi (Diplomat.so) – The Kenyan Police Service on Thursday, 25 June, recovered two cows suspected of theft in Siaya County and seized multiple mobile phones in a separate intelligence-led raid in Kisii Central, marking coordinated anti-theft operations across western Kenya.

Sidindi Police Station officers while on routine patrol in Mabeya area at around 4:30 a.m. detected a maroon saloon car along Kisumu–Busia Road. When instructed to stop, the driver reportedly accelerated towards Mumias, prompting a pursuit that ended in Sidindi–Sigalame area.





Suspects abandoned vehicle and fled. Search recovered two cows tightly tied inside and a plastic toy gun. Officers noted livestock theft vigilance pending identification by owners and further forensic examination of the abandoned vehicle base.





Police in Kisii Central arrested a suspect alleged to be a receiver of stolen mobile phones during an intelligence-led operation at Uhuru Plaza in Kisii Town conducted jointly with representatives of M-KOPA Kenya Ltd. Officers recovered nine M-KOPA phones, 24 assorted handsets, nine batteries, and 33 stripped batteries.





Authorities said the operation followed actionable intelligence and targeted a wider electronics theft network. The suspect is in custody awaiting arraignment while officers trace owners. Collaboration with private sector was highlighted by investigators as key to dismantling distribution channels of stolen devices across western Kenya region police said in statement released today.





In Kisii Town, traders at Uhuru Plaza observed increased security presence and brief disruptions during the raid, with officers cordoning sections of the commercial area during searches.





Livestock theft along the Kenya–Uganda border corridor and mobile phone trafficking networks in western Kenya have been persistent concerns, often involving cross-county movements and resale channels in informal markets. Authorities have intensified intelligence-led policing and partnerships with private sector actors to disrupt supply chains and improve asset recovery rates in affected regions across recent months.





The coordinated operations highlight an expanding focus by Kenyan security agencies on both rural livestock theft and urban electronics crime, reflecting adaptive policing strategies. Disrupting receivership networks is expected to reduce incentives for theft, while improved recovery of stolen assets strengthens public confidence in law enforcement effectiveness across affected counties.





The operations indicate continued emphasis on intelligence-led policing across western Kenya, with authorities maintaining focus on dismantling theft networks and ensuring recovery of stolen property for communities affected regions today.