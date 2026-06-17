Nigeria Inflation Eases but Living Costs Stay High

Abuja (Diplomat.so) - The Central Bank of Nigeria reported on Wednesday, June 17, that Nigeria's inflation rate has eased from 2024 highs, reflecting modest macroeconomic stabilization despite continued pressure on household living costs across major urban markets.

Nigeria inflation eases but cost pressures remain: Inflation in Nigeria has shown signs of gradual moderation in 2026, according to monetary authorities, yet food, transport, and housing expenses continue to weigh heavily on citizens in both urban and rural areas.





Officials at the Central Bank of Nigeria attributed the slowdown to tighter monetary policy measures, improved foreign exchange liquidity, and partial stabilization in fuel supply chains. A senior CBN policy adviser, speaking during a briefing in Abuja, said inflation trends are "moving in a more controlled direction compared to the volatility experienced in 2024,” while cautioning that structural challenges remain embedded in the economy.





In Lagos, market activity at Mushin and Mile 12 reflected mixed conditions. Traders reported slight easing in some imported food prices but continued unpredictability in staple goods. A rice and grain seller in Mile 12 market noted that while supply chains have improved, "prices are still too high for many families, and demand is not what it used to be,” adding that customer turnout remains below pre-2024 levels.





A Lagos-based economist, speaking on condition of attribution, said inflation easing does not yet translate into improved purchasing power. He stated that "the disinflation process is fragile and heavily dependent on exchange rate stability and consistent fuel pricing reforms,” warning that any policy reversal could quickly reignite price pressures across essential goods.





Transport operators in Abuja also described ongoing challenges. A commercial bus driver along the Nyanya–Central Area route said fuel costs remain unpredictable, forcing frequent fare adjustments that passengers often resist. Morning traffic around major bus stops remained heavy, with long queues observed during peak commuting hours.





Food inflation continues to dominate household expenditure, particularly for low-income families. Analysts note that Nigeria’s reliance on imports for key staples leaves it vulnerable to currency fluctuations and global price shifts. Diplomat News Network observations indicate that consumer sentiment remains cautious despite official indicators suggesting improvement.





Economic analysts emphasize that sustained recovery will depend on expanding domestic production, improving logistics infrastructure, and stabilizing energy supply. Without these measures, the benefits of easing inflation may remain unevenly distributed across the population.





The current trajectory suggests a transition phase in Nigeria’s economic cycle, where headline indicators improve ahead of tangible relief for households, leaving policymakers with pressure to translate macroeconomic gains into broader living standard improvements.