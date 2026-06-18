Rwanda Receives 173 Asylum Seekers Evacuated From Libya

Kigali (Diplomat.so) - Rwandan authorities received 173 asylum seekers evacuated from Libya under the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees-supported Emergency Transit Mechanism on Wednesday, June 17, in Bugesera District, Rwanda, where officials confirmed nationalities and ongoing processing at a transit facility.

Rwanda’s Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA) confirmed that the group was transferred to the Gashora Emergency Transit Centre, a designated facility in Bugesera District used for temporary accommodation of evacuees from Libya. According to ministry officials, the group includes 85 Sudanese nationals, 66 Eritreans, 12 South Sudanese, seven Ethiopians, and two Somali nationals, reflecting continued mixed migration flows through North Africa.





UNHCR officials involved in the coordination of the Emergency Transit Mechanism stated that the evacuees were transferred in line with established humanitarian procedures designed to remove vulnerable individuals from detention-like conditions in Libya. The agency noted that reception arrangements in Rwanda remain essential to maintaining protection pathways while longer-term solutions, including third-country resettlement, are processed.





Field-level accounts from the Gashora centre described a structured reception process, with medical screening and registration carried out shortly after arrival. A humanitarian worker at the site, speaking on condition of attribution, said arrivals were "processed in an orderly sequence with priority given to families and individuals with urgent medical needs,” adding that coordination between Rwandan authorities and UN agencies was visible throughout the operation.





MINEMA officials further indicated that more than 3,000 refugees and asylum seekers have been evacuated from Libya and received in Rwanda since 2019 under the same mechanism, with 2,623 already resettled in third countries. Officials emphasized that Rwanda continues to serve as a transit hub under agreements with the African Union and UNHCR.





In a separate but related development reported in Libya, authorities in Tripoli announced the deportation of Egyptian nationals as part of an ongoing "voluntary and lawful return programme” targeting irregular migration. Libyan interior officials said the removals were carried out through Mitiga International Airport in coordination with diplomatic missions, though independent verification of numbers was not immediately available.





A Libyan migration official stated that the operations form part of "continuous measures to regulate irregular migration within legal frameworks,” while humanitarian observers in Tripoli described mixed conditions at detention sites, citing fluctuating capacity and periodic transfers. Diplomat News Network correspondents note that such parallel movements highlight diverging approaches across North African states in managing migration flows.





The developments underscore broader regional dynamics shaped by instability in transit countries, limited legal migration pathways, and sustained pressure on North African migration corridors.





Analysts tracking the ETM programme say Rwanda’s role continues to be central in providing temporary protection space, while long-term resettlement capacity remains dependent on international cooperation and political willingness from third countries.