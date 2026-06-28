Putin vows protection of citizens and state assets from Ukraine threats

Moscow (Diplomat.so) - Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed United Russia party conference in Moscow on Sunday, June 28, pledging national security and responding to ongoing Ukrainian infrastructure attacks during election period preparations.

Speaking at the governing United Russia party conference, Putin acknowledged domestic and external challenges, stating that Russian authorities were actively addressing emerging security threats. He emphasized that the state would guarantee the protection of citizens and critical infrastructure while adapting operational and strategic plans to current conditions.





The remarks came as the conference convened ahead of nationwide elections scheduled for September, highlighting the administration’s focus on stability and security messaging, as reported by Diplomat News Network.





Putin said, "We see the problems and acknowledge their existence, and we are working to address them. We will undoubtedly ensure the security of our country and our citizens,” referring to domestic resilience measures.





He added, "We will undoubtedly rise to meet all challenges facing us today, including terrorist attacks targeting our territory and infrastructure,” stressing ongoing security concerns.





Delegates gathered in a large conference hall in Moscow where the United Russia event was held, with party officials, lawmakers, and invited guests seated for the address. Security presence was visible around the venue, and media crews documented proceedings as speeches were delivered from the stage. Attendees listened quietly as policy messaging focused on national stability and security priorities dominated the session, reflecting the pre-election political atmosphere.





Russia’s war in Ukraine, now ongoing for more than four years, has seen continued cross-border strikes, including Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian territory and increasing Ukrainian strikes on Russian military and energy infrastructure. The escalation has intensified pressure on both sides as each seeks to disrupt the other’s logistical and operational capabilities. The upcoming September elections in Russia add a domestic political dimension to security messaging, with government officials emphasizing stability and resilience amid sustained conflict conditions.





Observers note that the remarks reflect an effort by the Russian leadership to reinforce domestic cohesion and signal resilience in the face of sustained military pressure. The emphasis on infrastructure protection highlights the growing importance of energy and logistical systems in the conflict, where both Russia and Ukraine have targeted critical facilities.





The political messaging ahead of elections underscores the intersection of security policy and domestic political strategy, as authorities seek to maintain public confidence while managing ongoing external pressures and military developments along the front lines.