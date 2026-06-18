Large Ukraine Drone Raid Hits Moscow, 180+ Intercepted

Moscow (Diplomat.so) - Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a large-scale drone strike on Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, June 18, striking multiple targets including a major oil refinery, triggering fires, emergency evacuations at airports, and activating Russian air defense systems in what officials described as the largest assault on the capital in years.

Thick black smoke rose over the southern Kapotnya district as flames engulfed parts of the Moscow Oil Refinery, according to local reports and video circulated from the scene. Operations at Sheremetyevo Airport were temporarily disrupted, with passengers moved to shelters amid airspace restrictions.





Russian authorities said dozens of drones were intercepted, though debris caused damage across residential and commercial zones. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strikes were "a justified response” to continued Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and communities, adding they targeted infrastructure supporting Russia’s war effort.





Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Russian air defenses engaged multiple incoming drones and confirmed that some reached industrial infrastructure in the capital, including the refinery area. He added that emergency services were deployed to contain fires and secure surrounding neighborhoods.





Russian authorities said they intercepted more than 500 Ukrainian drones overnight across multiple regions, including at least 180 drones approaching the Moscow area. Officials stated that air defense systems were activated throughout the night to counter the large-scale assault, with some drones reaching the capital region while others were destroyed before impact. The figures, provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense, indicate one of the most extensive drone attack waves reported in recent months, with Moscow and surrounding infrastructure among the primary targets.





The Sheremetyevo airport administration announced that passengers were evacuated to safe shelters and flight movements were temporarily restricted to ensure safety. The Russian state news agency TASS reported that this represented one of the most extensive drone attacks on Moscow in recent years, with defense units claiming interceptions across multiple regions overnight.





Residents in southern Moscow described loud explosions and visible fires during the early hours. "We saw smoke rising and heard continuous booms; people rushed away from windows,” said one resident in the Kapotnya district. Another commuter near the airport reported delays and confusion as transport links were halted.





Diplomat News Network analysis of statements from both Ukrainian and Russian officials indicates a continued escalation in long-range drone warfare targeting critical infrastructure, particularly energy and logistics assets, amid intensified cross-border strikes.





The strike follows months of increased Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory, particularly oil storage, refining, and transport facilities. Similar operations were reported earlier this month in Saint Petersburg during an international economic forum, underscoring a pattern of timing attacks alongside major diplomatic events. Russia has responded with missile and drone strikes across Ukraine and tightened restrictions on civilian drone activity.





Analysts describe the escalation as an effort by Ukraine to pressure Russia through sustained strikes on energy and logistics infrastructure linked to military operations.





The disruption to Moscow’s refinery and airports highlights ongoing challenges in air defense coverage over key urban and industrial zones. The continued exchange of long-range attacks reflects an expanding conflict footprint affecting both strategic assets and civilian infrastructure.