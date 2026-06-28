Venezuela Quake Death Toll Hits 1,430, Officials Say

Caracas (Diplomat.so) - Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez reported on Saturday that the death toll from two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Wednesday has risen to 1,430, as nationwide search and rescue operations continue amid widespread destruction.

Authorities confirmed that 3,238 people have been injured in the twin earthquakes, which measured 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, while families and local coordination centers continue to report at least 68,900 missing persons across affected regions. Officials said the figures remain provisional as emergency teams expand operations into remote and structurally unstable areas.





In the coastal state of La Guaira, one of the worst-hit zones, rescue efforts continued among collapsed residential blocks and damaged infrastructure. Residents and volunteers worked alongside emergency crews using heavy machinery, ropes, and manual tools to remove debris. "We are still hearing sounds under the rubble and we cannot stop searching,” said one local resident involved in recovery efforts, speaking on condition of attribution.





Authorities said Simón Bolívar International Airport has resumed limited cargo operations to receive humanitarian aid, medical supplies, and emergency equipment. Officials overseeing the facility said priority is being given to relief logistics, while structural inspections continue to determine the safety of broader aviation services.





The International Organization for Migration, in a United Nations assessment, stated that "around 6.76 million people may have been affected,” based on population exposure and early damage analysis.





UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher described the situation as "a highly complex emergency response,” adding that "we have more than 50,000 missing,” underscoring the scale of search operations still underway. Diplomat News Network reporting from humanitarian coordination updates indicates that response teams are facing logistical challenges in aligning regional and national search efforts across heavily damaged districts.





The United Nations Development Programme estimated that total economic losses from the earthquakes could reach approximately $7 billion, representing nearly 6 percent of Venezuela’s gross domestic product. The destruction has affected housing stock, transport infrastructure, healthcare facilities, and critical public utilities, compounding existing economic pressures in the country.





Analysts and emergency planners say the earthquakes have exposed long-standing vulnerabilities in urban infrastructure and disaster preparedness systems, particularly in densely populated coastal and metropolitan areas. The scale of displacement has placed additional strain on temporary shelters and humanitarian supply chains, with officials warning that recovery operations will require sustained international and domestic coordination in the weeks ahead.