Ghana hosts Accra summit on slavery reparations talks

Accra (Diplomat.so) - Ghanaian government, in collaboration with the African Union Commission, convened a three-day international summit June 17-19, on reparations and historical justice in Accra on Wednesday, bringing together leaders from more than 80 countries to advance a UN-backed framework addressing transatlantic slavery legacies.

The summit, held under heightened security in Ghana’s capital, is focused on five core objectives, including establishing a global restitution panel and translating United Nations General Assembly commitments into enforceable policy mechanisms across member states. Delegates were seen arriving at the conference venue in Accra amid tight security arrangements and coordinated protocol operations involving regional and international officials.





Kyeretwie Osei, head of programmes at the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of the African Union, said the gathering reflects growing momentum. Speaking to Diplomat News Network, he stated, "There is this slow but really substantive movement towards some sort of global reckoning on this issue."





Liliane Umubyeyi, co-founder and executive director of African Futures Lab, said the summit could expand global coalitions supporting reparative justice. She added, "This would significantly accelerate the reparations agenda, especially if other international institutions that have previously been hesitant to engage with the issue begin to do so."





The discussions are taking place against the backdrop of a landmark United Nations resolution on slavery and historical injustice adopted earlier this year. The resolution received support from 123 member states, while the United States, Israel and Argentina voted against it. Another 52 countries, including the United Kingdom and European Union members, abstained, highlighting continuing diplomatic divisions over reparations frameworks.





Analysts note that the Accra summit reflects a broader shift from symbolic recognition of historical wrongdoing toward structured policy design, particularly in areas such as cultural restitution, legal accountability, and coordinated international compensation mechanisms. The framing of reparatory justice has gained traction in both African and Caribbean diplomatic agendas in recent years.





The gathering is expected to shape follow-up negotiations within the African Union and the United Nations system, as participating states seek to translate political commitments into durable global mechanisms for historical redress. Organizers say the outcomes could influence the next phase of multilateral discussions on addressing the enduring economic and social legacies of the transatlantic slave trade.