Somalia President Receives Italian Investors in Mogadishu

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, received on Sunday, June 14, at the Presidential Palace (Villa Somalia) in Mogadishu, a delegation of Italian investors and business leaders visiting the country to explore investment and trade opportunities between Somalia and Italy.

The meeting, which was also attended by the Italian Ambassador to Somalia, brought together senior Somali government officials and representatives of Italian companies, including manufacturing firms, industrial investors, and private sector stakeholders interested in Somalia’s emerging markets. Discussions focused on strengthening economic cooperation and identifying priority investment sectors, including infrastructure development, energy, fisheries, agriculture, industrial production, and public services.





Officials from Villa Somalia stated that the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, welcomed the delegation and reiterated the government’s commitment to improving the investment climate, advancing economic reforms, and expanding opportunities for international partnerships.





Speaking during the meeting, an Italian investor representative said: "We are encouraged by the direction Somalia is taking in terms of economic development and openness to foreign investment, particularly in key growth sectors such as energy and fisheries.” A Somali Ministry of Commerce official said: "The government of Somalia continues to prioritize building a transparent and competitive investment environment that supports both domestic and international investors.”





The meeting was held in a formal setting at Villa Somalia, where officials and investors engaged in structured discussions following the main reception. Government aides coordinated technical sessions addressing regulatory frameworks, investment procedures, and sector-specific opportunities. Observers at the venue noted orderly proceedings and sustained engagement between the two sides.





Somalia’s economic engagement with Italy is rooted in longstanding bilateral relations, with recent years marked by renewed efforts to strengthen trade cooperation and attract foreign direct investment. Government policy continues to focus on infrastructure rebuilding, institutional development, and expanding private sector participation as part of broader national economic recovery strategies.





The discussions in Mogadishu come as Somalia seeks to deepen international investment partnerships amid gradual economic stabilization and governance reforms. Officials indicated that follow-up technical consultations are expected to continue between Somali authorities and Italian business representatives in the coming period.