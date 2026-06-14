Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
HSF Concludes Life-Changing Pediatric Surgery Campaign for Somali Children Iran Deputy FM Details Iran–US Negotiation Framework Trump: Iran Deal Reopens Hormuz, Lifts Naval Blockade Pakistan PM says US–Iran peace deal to be signed June 19 Somalia President Receives Italian Investors in Mogadishu Nigeria's Kebbi Attack Kills Over 20, UN Report Says Al-Shabaab Attack Injures 3 in Mandera's Lafey FIFA to Pay Somali Referee Omar Artan After U.S. Denial Djibouti port performance ranks 3rd in Africa CPPI Israel Hits Lebanon's Beirut Suburbs Over Drone Threat Hamas Delivers Joint Factions' Position on Gaza Sudan Accuses RSF of Abuse in Nyala and El Fasher Jails

Somalia President Receives Italian Investors in Mogadishu

by: Waeis Amin | Monday, 15 June 2026 01:20 EAT
Local News
0 Comments
427
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, received on Sunday, June 14, at the Presidential Palace (Villa Somalia) in Mogadishu, a delegation of Italian investors and business leaders visiting the country to explore investment and trade opportunities between Somalia and Italy.
The meeting, which was also attended by the Italian Ambassador to Somalia, brought together senior Somali government officials and representatives of Italian companies, including manufacturing firms, industrial investors, and private sector stakeholders interested in Somalia’s emerging markets. Discussions focused on strengthening economic cooperation and identifying priority investment sectors, including infrastructure development, energy, fisheries, agriculture, industrial production, and public services.

Officials from Villa Somalia stated that the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, welcomed the delegation and reiterated the government’s commitment to improving the investment climate, advancing economic reforms, and expanding opportunities for international partnerships.

Speaking during the meeting, an Italian investor representative said: "We are encouraged by the direction Somalia is taking in terms of economic development and openness to foreign investment, particularly in key growth sectors such as energy and fisheries.” A Somali Ministry of Commerce official said: "The government of Somalia continues to prioritize building a transparent and competitive investment environment that supports both domestic and international investors.”

The meeting was held in a formal setting at Villa Somalia, where officials and investors engaged in structured discussions following the main reception. Government aides coordinated technical sessions addressing regulatory frameworks, investment procedures, and sector-specific opportunities. Observers at the venue noted orderly proceedings and sustained engagement between the two sides.

Somalia’s economic engagement with Italy is rooted in longstanding bilateral relations, with recent years marked by renewed efforts to strengthen trade cooperation and attract foreign direct investment. Government policy continues to focus on infrastructure rebuilding, institutional development, and expanding private sector participation as part of broader national economic recovery strategies.

The discussions in Mogadishu come as Somalia seeks to deepen international investment partnerships amid gradual economic stabilization and governance reforms. Officials indicated that follow-up technical consultations are expected to continue between Somali authorities and Italian business representatives in the coming period.

Diplomat News Network | For inquiries: diplomatso@diplomat.so | About Us

Related Items

Source: CHC/UCSB
Somalia, Ethiopia See Severe Rainfall Shortfalls in 2026
Somali Traders in Mogadishu Seek ECTN Fee Review
Türkiye–Somalia Trade Boosted by New Direct Sea Route
Maryan Mohamed Hussein
Somalia Boosts Ebola Awareness Amid DRC, Uganda Cases
Somalia Portrayed as Exhausted Lion in New Cartoon