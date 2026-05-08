Israeli Strike in Gaza Kills Son of Senior Hamas Leader

Gaza City (Diplomat.so) – Shifa Hospital in Gaza City announced on Thursday, 7 May, that Azam Khalil al-Hayya, 23, son of Hamas political bureau leader Khalil al-Hayya, died from injuries sustained in an Israeli airstrike that struck western Gaza City on Wednesday.

A statement issued by Shifa Hospital said medical teams attempted emergency intervention following his admission in critical condition. Dr. Marwan Abu Saif, a hospital spokesperson, said: "The patient suffered severe shrapnel injuries and internal bleeding. Despite intensive care efforts, he died overnight.”





Witnesses near the strike location in western Gaza City described sudden explosions followed by heavy smoke rising from a residential block. Ahmed al-Najjar, a local resident, said: "The blast shook the entire street. People were screaming, and ambulances arrived within minutes. It was chaotic, with wounded civilians being carried out.” Medical sources in Gaza reported that the same strike killed one person and injured at least 10 others.





A Hamas statement reviewed by Diplomat News Network confirmed the death of Azam al-Hayya and described the incident as part of what it called ongoing "pressure tactics” against its leadership.





Khalil al-Hayya, a senior figure in Hamas’ political leadership and head of its Gaza-based negotiation team, has played a central role in indirect talks with Israel over ceasefire arrangements. He has previously experienced repeated personal losses during the conflict, including the deaths of other sons in earlier escalations, among them Hamza in 2008 and Osama in 2014, as well as another son killed in a 2025 strike in Doha.





The Israeli military did not issue an immediate comment regarding the airstrike or the reported casualties. Officials in Gaza say investigations into the strike’s target are ongoing amid continued aerial activity over parts of the enclave.





The incident comes at a sensitive stage in ceasefire negotiations, with mediation efforts focused on implementing phased agreements between the two sides. Analysts say the killing is likely to intensify political tensions surrounding the talks, particularly given al-Hayya’s senior role in the negotiation process and the recurring pattern of personal losses within his family during periods of escalation.