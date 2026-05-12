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Israeli Strike on Kfardounin Kills 6 in South Lebanon

by: Aden Abdi | Wednesday, 13 May 2026 01:26 EAT
World News
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Israeli forces operate in southern Lebanon during ongoing cross-border tensions, as military activity continues despite the declared ceasefire and repeated evacuation warnings in nearby areas.
Israeli forces operate in southern Lebanon during ongoing cross-border tensions, as military activity continues despite the declared ceasefire and repeated evacuation warnings in nearby areas.
Beirut (Diplomat.so) - Lebanese National News Agency reported that an Israeli airstrike on a residential home in the southern Lebanese village of Kfardounin on Monday night, killed six people and injured seven others, with victims transferred to hospitals in Tyre.
Local residents said the strike occurred shortly after midnight, describing multiple loud explosions that shook the village and sent debris into surrounding streets. Witnesses reported scenes of panic as families rushed to assist rescue efforts while civil defense teams and ambulances navigated narrow roads to reach the damaged home. Electricity cuts were also reported in parts of the area following the impact.

The state-run agency said, "the hostile warplanes raided a inhabited house in Kfardounin at night, causing six fatalities and seven injuries," adding that all wounded individuals were transported to medical facilities in the coastal city of Tyre for emergency treatment.

Separately, the Israeli military issued an urgent warning on Tuesday morning instructing residents of the eastern Lebanese town of Sahmar in the Bekaa Valley to evacuate their homes immediately, saying it was preparing strikes on what it described as Hezbollah-linked infrastructure. The warning prompted movement of residents toward nearby villages as local authorities monitored the situation.

The developments come despite a ceasefire framework declared on 17 April, as Israel continues to carry out near-daily airstrikes across southern Lebanon, which it says target Hezbollah positions, while the group has responded with rocket fire toward northern Israel. Cross-border exchanges have persisted at varying intensity, contributing to ongoing instability in civilian-populated areas.

Lebanese health authorities said on Monday that the death toll from Israeli strikes since March had reached 2,869, with dozens more killed since the ceasefire began. Officials warn that continued strikes risk further straining hospitals already dealing with high casualty flows, particularly in southern districts where emergency services remain under pressure.

Diplomat News Network reporting indicates that diplomatic focus is shifting toward planned Lebanon-Israel discussions scheduled for 14–15 May in Washington, where international mediators aim to explore mechanisms for de-escalation and monitoring along the border. Analysts say the talks face significant challenges given continued military activity and mutual distrust between the parties.

The latest escalation highlights the fragility of containment efforts along the Lebanese-Israeli border, where civilian infrastructure continues to be affected amid ongoing military operations, raising concerns among local communities about prolonged displacement and further deterioration of humanitarian conditions.

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