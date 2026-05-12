Ballistic Missile Sub USS Alaska Seen in Gibraltar Port

Gibraltar (Diplomat.so) - The United States Navy ballistic missile submarine USS Alaska arrived at Gibraltar's South Mole on Monday, during heightened US-Iran tensions and strategic deterrence operations according to reports.

According to maritime monitoring reports and regional media cited by defense platform Army Recognition, the Ohio-class submarine was escorted into Gibraltar waters by Royal Navy vessels and submarine-detection units before docking at the South Mole facility under tight security measures.





Royal Navy spokesperson said: "The transit and port call were conducted in line with NATO operational procedures and routine maritime coordination in the region."





Security arrangements included a reported 200-meter exclusion zone around the berth, while Royal Marines units and Gibraltar police dive teams maintained perimeter control Additional personnel were reportedly flown in by Royal Air Force aircraft to reinforce port security ahead of the submarine’s arrival.





A European defense analyst speaking on condition of attribution said: "The visible deployment of a ballistic missile submarine in Gibraltar sends a deliberate strategic message beyond routine naval movement, particularly amid stalled diplomatic engagement with Iran."





A Gibraltar-based dock worker told reporters: "We were told to stay back from the pier early in the morning. The atmosphere was unusually strict, with naval vessels circling the harbor for hours before the submarine appeared."





The USS Alaska, commissioned in January 1986 and built by General Dynamics under the Ohio-class program, is capable of carrying up to 20 Trident II D5 ballistic missiles The vessel underwent extensive modernization between 2006 and 2009 including reactor refueling navigation upgrades and weapons system enhancements.





Gibraltar remains one of NATO’s most strategic maritime chokepoints controlling access between the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea More than 100,000 vessels transit the strait annually making it a critical corridor for both commercial and military navigation including rapid deployment routes toward North Africa and the Middle East.





Analysts note that the timing of the submarine’s visible port call reflects broader US signaling in a period of diplomatic deadlock with Iran where maritime deterrence and freedom-of-navigation operations have become increasingly prominent tools of strategic communication.





Speaking to Diplomat News Network, a maritime security researcher said: "The public visibility of a ballistic missile submarine in a highly strategic chokepoint is unusual and suggests intentional signaling in a period of heightened geopolitical uncertainty across the Middle East and Atlantic corridors." He added that such deployments "are often used to reinforce deterrence without direct military escalation signals."