Washington DC (Diplomat.so) - U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday, that his administration will suspend the federal gasoline tax following a sharp increase in fuel prices driven by escalating tensions between the United States and Iran and reported disruptions to global oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the decision is aimed at providing immediate relief to American consumers facing rising transportation and energy costs as global crude oil markets react to supply uncertainty.





"The ceasefire situation is on a life support system,” Trump said, referring to ongoing tensions with Iran and stalled diplomatic efforts, while linking the economic measure to instability affecting global energy flows.





The White House also confirmed plans to release 53.3 million barrels of crude oil from the United States Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Energy officials described the move as a coordinated effort to stabilize domestic fuel supply and ease price volatility that has intensified in recent days due to geopolitical uncertainty in the Gulf region.





In Washington DC, drivers at fuel stations reported growing concern over unpredictable price changes. "It’s difficult to keep up with the fluctuations. Every refill feels like a surprise,” said Michael Reeves, a rideshare driver refueling near downtown. Another resident, Ava Charles, said, "When the government starts using reserves and changing taxes, it means the situation is affecting everyone.”





A station supervisor in nearby Maryland noted increased customer traffic since reports of regional shipping disruptions emerged. "We’ve had more consistent demand and shorter gaps between visits. People are clearly worried about future prices,” the supervisor said, speaking on condition of partial anonymity.





The Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy corridor, has experienced reported disruptions amid heightened Iran–U.S. tensions. Analysts say even partial interruptions in the passage of tankers can quickly affect global oil benchmarks due to the route’s critical role in international supply chains.





A senior energy policy official, cited by Diplomat News Network, said the measures are intended to act as a short-term buffer against "energy-driven inflation pressures that could spill into transportation, food, and manufacturing costs.”





Economists note that federal fuel tax policy is typically used for fiscal regulation rather than emergency geopolitical response. The current suspension reflects the unusual scale of market reaction to developments in the Middle East and their direct impact on domestic pricing stability.





Global markets remain sensitive to further developments in diplomatic negotiations and maritime security conditions in the Gulf, with analysts warning that prolonged instability could deepen inflationary pressures across import-dependent economies worldwide.