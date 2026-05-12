Israel creates military tribunal for Oct 7 suspects cases

Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) – Israeli Knesset lawmakers approved a new law establishing a special military court to prosecute individuals accused of participating in the 7 October 2023 cross-border attacks from Gaza into southern Israel during a parliamentary vote held on Monday.

Israeli legislators voted 93 out of 120 in favor of the bill, which authorizes the creation of a three-judge military tribunal based in Jerusalem tasked with handling cases involving hundreds of Palestinians accused of involvement in the October 7 assault carried out by Hamas-led fighters.





Lawmakers described the measure as a mechanism to ensure prosecution under Israel’s criminal framework for what they define as mass atrocities, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.





The legislation outlines that proceedings will generally be broadcast publicly, while defendants will attend key hearings in person and participate in other sessions via video link.





Israeli authorities estimate that between 200 and 300 individuals captured during the attack remain in custody without formal charges, alongside others detained later in Gaza.





Batya Shimon, an Israeli international law expert, said the structure of the tribunal raises procedural concerns. "There is a risk that proceedings of this nature, particularly under a military judicial framework, may struggle to meet expectations of full due process in cases involving alleged mass atrocities,” she said. Her comments were shared with Diplomat News Network during a legal briefing on the implications of the legislation.





In contrast, Israeli lawmaker Yulia Malinovsky, one of the bill’s co-authors, defended the measure, stating: "Israeli judges will decide these cases, not the street or public emotion. What defines us is our strength and our ability to confront this immense pain within a legal system.”





The October 7 attack saw armed militants cross from Gaza into southern Israel, targeting military bases, civilian towns, roads, and a music festival, resulting in approximately 1,200 deaths, according to Israeli authorities. Around 251 hostages were taken into Gaza. Israel’s military response in Gaza has since resulted in more than 72,000 Palestinian deaths, according to health authorities in the enclave, with widespread destruction reported across infrastructure.





Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qasim rejected the new legislation, saying it "provides legal cover for ongoing war crimes in Gaza,” according to remarks released from Gaza. The statement reflects continued political and legal confrontation between the parties amid ongoing hostilities and stalled ceasefire efforts.





International legal scrutiny has intensified alongside the conflict. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants related to the war, while the International Court of Justice is hearing genocide-related proceedings involving Israel. Israeli officials have dismissed the allegations as politically motivated and maintain that military operations are directed at Hamas, not civilians.





The establishment of the tribunal marks a significant institutional shift in Israel’s approach to prosecuting suspects linked to the October 7 attacks, raising questions about legal standards, judicial independence, and the long-term implications for regional accountability frameworks.