Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) - The Israeli military is facing a deep infrastructure and absorption crisis rather than a direct shortage of combat personnel, a senior Israeli army officer said Monday, contradicting recent public remarks by Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir about urgent manpower shortages within the armed forces.

The officer, speaking to Israel’s Channel 14 television network, said the Israeli military lacks the logistical capacity to absorb and equip thousands of additional soldiers despite ongoing calls from senior commanders to expand recruitment and reserve mobilization. The remarks come amid continued military operations and heightened regional security demands that have placed sustained pressure on Israel’s defense establishment.





"It is easy to speak about a shortage of fighters, but in reality we do not have the capacity to absorb them,” the officer said in comments carried by the broadcaster. He added that infantry, armored corps, and military engineering brigades were already operating beyond their intended capacity.





According to the officer, the military is experiencing shortages in training grounds, housing facilities, dining halls, and combat equipment. "If we are required to absorb tens of thousands of additional fighters at once, the infrastructure simply cannot support it,” he said.





The officer described the issue as a long-term structural problem that has accumulated over decades. He noted that the number of military units within the Israeli army has remained largely unchanged for nearly 30 years despite significant population growth and rising numbers of eligible recruits during that period.





Defense analysts in Tel Aviv said the comments reflect broader institutional strains inside the Israeli military following prolonged deployments and repeated reserve call-ups since the escalation of regional conflicts in recent years. Security experts have increasingly warned that logistical systems, maintenance facilities, and training frameworks are under growing pressure as operational demands expand.





Speaking to Diplomat News Network, military affairs analyst Eli Meir said the debate inside Israel’s defense establishment is shifting from recruitment alone to sustainability. "The challenge is no longer only manpower,” Eli said. "The military must also modernize infrastructure, increase training capacity, and expand operational support systems if it intends to maintain long-term readiness.”





On-the-ground observations at several military transit points in central Israel in recent weeks showed increased troop movement, long equipment distribution queues, and temporary accommodation facilities established to support reserve personnel. Military transport convoys and supply operations have remained visible across key highways linking southern and central regions.





Earlier, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir warned Israeli lawmakers that the country’s reserve system was approaching a breaking point and stressed that the military urgently required additional soldiers. His remarks were delivered during discussions with the Israeli parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee amid continuing debates over recruitment policies and military preparedness.





The latest comments from the senior officer are expected to intensify scrutiny over whether Israel’s defense institutions can sustain expanded force requirements without significant investment in infrastructure, logistics, and military support capacity.



