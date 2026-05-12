Rezaei: Iran May Enrich Uranium to 90% if Struck

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei said on Tuesday, that Iran could enrich uranium up to 90 percent purity if the country is attacked again, in remarks posted on X and presented to lawmakers in Tehran.

Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei issued the warning amid escalating rhetoric over Iran’s nuclear programme, stating that a shift to weapons-grade enrichment could be considered under what he described as a retaliatory framework.





Rezaei wrote on social media that "90 percent enrichment may be one of Iran’s available options if the country is subjected to another attack,” adding that the proposal would be discussed within the parliamentary commission.





The comments were delivered as political attention intensified over Iran’s uranium stockpile and enrichment capacity, with lawmakers in Tehran reviewing potential policy responses. Rezaei’s remarks were made in the context of internal parliamentary discussions focused on deterrence strategy and nuclear posture.





In Washington, US President Donald Trump said during remarks on Monday that Iran had initially suggested allowing American access to damaged nuclear sites before reversing its position. "They told us, ‘you have to take it yourselves,’” Trump said, adding that US authorities were "monitoring the site closely” and warning that Washington would "deal strongly” with any attempt to approach sensitive nuclear material.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also addressed the issue in an interview with the program *60 Minutes*, responding to questions about Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile. "You go in and you take it,” Netanyahu said, describing a potential operation as feasible in principle, while declining to provide operational details or timelines.





Diplomat News Network understands that the latest exchange of statements comes as indirect talks between Tehran and Washington remain stalled, with no confirmed breakthrough on reviving broader nuclear understandings. Iran continues to enrich uranium up to 60 percent purity, a level that remains significantly above civilian energy requirements but below weapons-grade thresholds.





The renewed rhetoric highlights growing uncertainty around the future of nuclear negotiations and the risk of escalation between regional and global actors. Analysts note that discussions of 90 percent enrichment signal a potential policy shift that could further complicate diplomatic efforts and increase international pressure on Tehran.





The developments also reflect heightened strategic signaling across capitals, with nuclear facilities and enriched material increasingly central to geopolitical calculations. Observers in Tehran described a cautious atmosphere in political circles, as officials weigh deterrence messaging against the risks of further isolation and confrontation.