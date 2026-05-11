Trump, Xi Set for Beijing Talks on Iran and Trade

Beijing (Diplomat.so) - United States President Donald Trump is expected to press Chinese President Xi Jinping over China's economic ties with Iran during a summit in Beijing scheduled for Wednesday through Friday, according to a senior U.S. administration official speaking on Sunday.

The official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of the visit, said Trump is expected to raise concerns about Chinese purchases of Iranian and Russian oil, as well as the sale of dual-use products that Washington believes could support military activities. The remarks come days before Trump’s first visit to China since his 2017 trip during his first presidential term.





"I expect the president to apply pressure,” the senior administration official said during the briefing, adding that Trump has repeatedly discussed the issue of Chinese financial flows to Iran and Russia in previous conversations with Xi. The official also indicated that recent U.S. sanctions targeting Chinese facilities accused of cooperating with Iran would likely feature prominently in the talks.





According to the White House schedule, Trump is due to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday evening. A formal state reception is planned for Thursday before bilateral talks between the two leaders. Trump is also expected to visit the Temple of Heaven later in the day, followed by an official banquet. Additional meetings are scheduled for Friday before the U.S. president returns to Washington.





Ann Kelly, principal deputy press secretary at the White House, said the summit would address trade, tariffs, artificial intelligence cooperation, and broader strategic relations alongside discussions linked to Iran. "The president’s priority remains restoring balance to the U.S.-China relationship and advancing reciprocity and fairness to strengthen American economic independence,” Kelly said in remarks monitored by Diplomat News Network.





The planned discussions follow months of heightened tensions surrounding Iran after Washington and Israel launched military operations against Iranian targets on Feb. 28, a conflict that has increased diplomatic pressure on Beijing because of its close commercial ties with Tehran.





Analysts say China remains one of Iran’s most important oil buyers despite U.S. sanctions, providing Tehran with a critical source of revenue amid ongoing regional instability.





Outside Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on Sunday, security personnel and municipal workers were seen preparing barriers and motorcade routes ahead of Trump’s arrival. Light rain fell across central Beijing as tourists gathered near Tiananmen Square under increased police presence.





Political analysts say the summit could test the ability of Washington and Beijing to cooperate on global security issues despite persistent disputes over trade and technology.





"Iran has become a strategic pressure point in the broader U.S.-China relationship,” said Victor Han, a Beijing-based international affairs researcher. "Any agreement or understanding between the two sides could influence energy markets and regional diplomacy far beyond the Middle East.”