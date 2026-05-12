Iran Executes Aerospace Engineer Convicted of Espionage

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Iranian authorities executed aerospace engineering graduate Irfan Shakourzadeh on Monday after a court convicted him of spying for the intelligence services of the United States and Israel, according to Iran's judiciary-affiliated Mizan News Agency.

Mizan reported that Shakourzadeh worked for a scientific organization involved in satellite-related activities and was accused of transferring classified scientific information to foreign intelligence agencies. Iranian judicial authorities said the case had passed through multiple legal stages before the sentence was carried out, though officials did not disclose the exact location of the execution or provide further operational details about the alleged espionage activities.





The announcement came amid heightened security tensions inside Iran and continuing accusations by Tehran that Western and Israeli intelligence agencies are attempting to infiltrate strategic sectors linked to defense, aerospace, and advanced technology programs.





Iran’s Human Rights Society, an independent rights advocacy group, identified Shakourzadeh as a 29-year-old aerospace engineering graduate. The organization stated that he was arrested in 2025 and alleged that he had been forced to confess during detention. Iranian state authorities have not publicly responded to the allegation regarding coercion.





Residents in central Tehran said security concerns have remained visible around government and research institutions in recent months, with increased police patrols and stricter identification checks near several state-linked facilities.





A university researcher who spoke to Diplomat News Network on condition of attribution said concerns over surveillance and internal investigations have created anxiety among young scientists and engineering students working in sensitive sectors.





Iranian officials have repeatedly defended the country’s use of harsh penalties in espionage cases, arguing that national security threats have intensified because of regional conflict and cyber operations targeting Iranian infrastructure. Judiciary spokespersons in previous cases have said courts treat intelligence cooperation with foreign governments as a direct threat to state security.





Human rights organizations, including international monitoring groups, have frequently criticized Iran’s use of capital punishment, particularly in cases involving national security charges. Rights advocates argue that defendants accused of espionage often face restricted access to legal representation and closed judicial proceedings.





The execution also reflects broader geopolitical tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel. Tehran has accused both countries of involvement in covert operations targeting Iranian nuclear scientists, military personnel, and strategic infrastructure over the past decade. Washington and Israeli officials have rarely commented publicly on individual Iranian espionage allegations.





Analysts say the case may deepen international scrutiny of Iran’s judicial system at a time when diplomatic friction over regional security, sanctions, and Iran’s technological programs remains high. Observers also note that cases involving aerospace and satellite research carry heightened sensitivity because of their potential military and strategic applications.