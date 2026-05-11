Harare (Diplomat.so) - Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka told Zimbabwe's Parliament in Harare on Monday, May 11, that the government has begun returning 67 properties and compensating former owners. He said the programme covers 840 farms linked to black farmers and about 400 farms previously owned by white commercial farmers, describing it as part of ongoing land restitution efforts.

Masuka said the transfers form part of long-running land reform settlements coordinated with the Treasury, which has outlined compensation payments to claimants from Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the former Yugoslavia. "840 affected farms owned by black farmers are being returned as well as around 400 owned by white farmers,” he said during the parliamentary session, as reported in Diplomat News Network coverage of proceedings.





A national farmers’ organisation representative said the announcement was significant but stressed concerns over implementation. "We support restitution efforts, but clarity on timelines and compensation mechanisms is still needed for farmers on both sides,” the official said, speaking on condition of attribution.





The land dispute stems from Zimbabwe’s 2000 fast-track land reform under former President Robert Mugabe, when the government encouraged seizures of white-owned farms by black subsistence farmers and youths, citing colonial injustices. The period was marked by violence, including killings and displacement of thousands of farm workers. The seizures led to sanctions, and in 2020 authorities agreed a $3.5 billion compensation plan for displaced white farmers, though later revisions involving dollar bonds were rejected by some claimants.





Inside Parliament in Harare, lawmakers listened as documents were circulated among committees and officials exchanged notes during brief pauses. Observers described a subdued atmosphere as the financial and historical implications were discussed.





The compensation process is expected to affect Zimbabwe’s diplomatic relations with European creditor states and investor confidence in agriculture. Analysts say successful implementation could improve financial credibility while testing the government’s ability to reconcile historical redress with fiscal constraints.