Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Oil Rises Over $104 After Trump Rejects Iran Response South Lebanon Under Renewed Israeli Bombardment Trump, Xi Set for Beijing Talks on Iran and Trade Netanyahu: Iran Nuclear Program Still Poses Active Threat Morocco Recovers Body of Missing U.S. Soldier Trump Rejects Iran Proposal on Gulf Ceasefire Lebanon Moves to Finalize Israel Talks Delegation Türkiye detains 29 in Istanbul tender fraud probe Iraq Denies U.S. Allegations Against Deputy Oil Minister US Military Targets 3 Iranian-Flagged Oil Tankers US DOJ Targets 12 Citizens in Denaturalization Push Shin Bet detains 4 Israelis in alleged Iran espionage case

South Lebanon Under Renewed Israeli Bombardment

by: Aden Abdi | Monday, 11 May 2026 12:59 EAT
Spotlight
0 Comments
101
Israeli fighter aircraft conducting airstrikes targeting alleged militant infrastructure in southern Lebanon, including weapons storage sites and command facilities, as part of ongoing military operations.
Israeli fighter aircraft conducting airstrikes targeting alleged militant infrastructure in southern Lebanon, including weapons storage sites and command facilities, as part of ongoing military operations.
Beirut (Diplomat.so) - Israeli Defense Forces carried out a series of airstrikes and artillery attacks across southern Lebanon on Monday, May 11, despite an ongoing ceasefire arrangement announced last month, according to Lebanese officials and local media reports.
Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes struck the towns of Kfarrman, Toul, Aabba, Choukin, Jmayjimah, Qlaila, and Kfarjouz in the Nabatieh and Tyre districts. Artillery shelling also targeted Yahmar al-Shaqif and Arnoun, while drone strikes were reported in Srebbine and Sajd. An Israeli surveillance drone reportedly dropped an explosive device over Mansouri.

One of the airstrikes in Toul reportedly targeted a civil defense team affiliated with the Islamic Health Authority while emergency crews were conducting rescue operations following an earlier attack on the town. Witnesses described scenes of heavy smoke, damaged vehicles, and residents gathering near affected buildings as ambulances moved through crowded streets.

The Israeli military also issued evacuation warnings to residents in at least nine towns and villages in southern Lebanon and the western Bekaa region, including Rihan, Jarjouaa, Kfarrman, Nmiriyeh, Arabsalim, Jmayjimah, Mashghara, Qallaya, and Harouf, according to Lebanese media outlets.

"The warnings created panic among residents,” Fouad Salim, a local shop owner in Nabatieh, told Diplomat News Network. "Many families immediately began leaving toward safer areas, and roads became congested within a short period.”

Lebanon’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center announced that the cumulative toll from the ongoing Israeli military campaign since March 2 had reached 2,846 people killed and 8,693 injured as of Saturday, May 10. Authorities did not immediately release casualty figures linked specifically to Monday’s attacks.

A spokesperson from Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said emergency response teams remained active despite difficult conditions in areas affected by repeated strikes. Rescue workers continued operations into the evening as aircraft activity persisted over parts of southern Lebanon.

The renewed attacks come despite a ceasefire framework announced in mid-April by U.S. President Donald Trump following discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. The arrangement was later extended on April 23 amid continuing exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

Regional analysts say the continued strikes and evacuation warnings are increasing pressure on civilian infrastructure and emergency services in southern Lebanon, where repeated displacement and instability have affected communities along the border area for months.

Diplomat News Network | For inquiries: diplomatso@diplomat.so | About Us

Related Items

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun
Lebanon Moves to Finalize Israel Talks Delegation
Israeli security personnel secure an area during an ongoing counterintelligence investigation.
Shin Bet detains 4 Israelis in alleged Iran espionage case
Smoke rises from buildings destroyed in reported Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.
Israel strikes Lebanon, 2,759 killed since March
Azam Khalil al-Hayya
Israeli Strike in Gaza Kills Son of Senior Hamas Leader
Smoke rises over southern Lebanon following Israeli airstrikes targeting multiple towns near the border, as tensions continue despite an extended ceasefire agreement.
Israeli Strike in Beirut Kills Hezbollah Radwan Force Commander