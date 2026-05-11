South Lebanon Under Renewed Israeli Bombardment

Beirut (Diplomat.so) - Israeli Defense Forces carried out a series of airstrikes and artillery attacks across southern Lebanon on Monday, May 11, despite an ongoing ceasefire arrangement announced last month, according to Lebanese officials and local media reports.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes struck the towns of Kfarrman, Toul, Aabba, Choukin, Jmayjimah, Qlaila, and Kfarjouz in the Nabatieh and Tyre districts. Artillery shelling also targeted Yahmar al-Shaqif and Arnoun, while drone strikes were reported in Srebbine and Sajd. An Israeli surveillance drone reportedly dropped an explosive device over Mansouri.





One of the airstrikes in Toul reportedly targeted a civil defense team affiliated with the Islamic Health Authority while emergency crews were conducting rescue operations following an earlier attack on the town. Witnesses described scenes of heavy smoke, damaged vehicles, and residents gathering near affected buildings as ambulances moved through crowded streets.





The Israeli military also issued evacuation warnings to residents in at least nine towns and villages in southern Lebanon and the western Bekaa region, including Rihan, Jarjouaa, Kfarrman, Nmiriyeh, Arabsalim, Jmayjimah, Mashghara, Qallaya, and Harouf, according to Lebanese media outlets.





"The warnings created panic among residents,” Fouad Salim, a local shop owner in Nabatieh, told Diplomat News Network. "Many families immediately began leaving toward safer areas, and roads became congested within a short period.”





Lebanon’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center announced that the cumulative toll from the ongoing Israeli military campaign since March 2 had reached 2,846 people killed and 8,693 injured as of Saturday, May 10. Authorities did not immediately release casualty figures linked specifically to Monday’s attacks.





A spokesperson from Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said emergency response teams remained active despite difficult conditions in areas affected by repeated strikes. Rescue workers continued operations into the evening as aircraft activity persisted over parts of southern Lebanon.





The renewed attacks come despite a ceasefire framework announced in mid-April by U.S. President Donald Trump following discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. The arrangement was later extended on April 23 amid continuing exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.





Regional analysts say the continued strikes and evacuation warnings are increasing pressure on civilian infrastructure and emergency services in southern Lebanon, where repeated displacement and instability have affected communities along the border area for months.