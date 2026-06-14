Sudan Accuses RSF of Abuse in Nyala and El Fasher Jails

New York (Diplomat.so) – Sudan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations has submitted a detailed memorandum to the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General alleging widespread and systematic violations of international humanitarian law in detention facilities controlled by the Rapid Support Forces in Darfur, western Sudan.

The memorandum, presented by Ambassador Al-Harith Idris Al-Harith, warns of what it describes as large-scale abuses affecting more than 21,000 detainees and prisoners of war held in Dagris prison in Nyala, South Darfur, and Shala prison in El Fasher, North Darfur. It urges immediate international intervention, stating that the alleged violations may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.





According to the document, approximately 19,800 individuals are held at Dagris prison alone, including members of the Sudanese Armed Forces, police officers, intelligence personnel, civilians from multiple professions, and around 690 women. It also lists thousands of civilians from El Fasher among those detained, alongside wounded individuals captured during ongoing hostilities in the region.





A Sudanese diplomatic source quoted in the memorandum said the government had received "credible and alarming information about systematic abuse, torture, and deprivation of medical care inside detention sites.” The source added, "The scale of suffering requires immediate international attention and access for humanitarian organizations,” as cited in material shared through Diplomat News Network reporting channels.





A community member from Nyala, speaking on condition of anonymity due to security concerns, described overcrowded holding areas and limited visibility into detainee conditions. "Families do not know who is alive. There is fear that conditions are worsening inside these facilities,” the resident said.





In El Fasher, a local health worker described deteriorating conditions among injured detainees, stating that "many arrive with untreated fractures and infections and no access to proper treatment for long periods.” The testimony reflects restricted humanitarian access across conflict-affected areas.





The memorandum reports that Shala prison holds approximately 881 military detainees and 407 civilians, including 113 children under the age of 18. It further claims that many detainees are civilians injured during shelling who have not received medical assistance.





It also alleges severe overcrowding, lack of sanitation, contamination risks, and spread of infectious diseases, including cholera. The document states that deaths occur frequently due to untreated injuries and shortages of food and medical care, with claims of hundreds of deaths in recent months.





Additional allegations include mistreatment of corpses and forced burial practices within detention compounds. These claims remain unverified independently due to limited access to the affected areas.





Background to the memorandum is rooted in the ongoing armed conflict between Sudan’s regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces, which has fragmented security control across Darfur and severely limited humanitarian monitoring operations. The conflict has also disrupted hospitals, displacement routes, and civilian protection systems.





Analysts say the reported scale of detention, if confirmed, would represent one of the most significant custody crises in the current conflict, raising concerns about compliance with international humanitarian law and the treatment of prisoners of war.





The memorandum calls on the UN Security Council, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the International Committee of the Red Cross to secure access to detainees, provide urgent medical support, and investigate allegations of abuse and unlawful killings.