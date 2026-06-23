Sudan universities confirm campus return plan in Khartoum

Khartoum (Diplomat.so) – Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Sudan and private university directors agreed in Khartoum on Tuesday, June 23, to resume operations at original campuses after wartime disruption.

Minister Prof. Ahmed Mudawi Musa said returning universities to original campuses is a national priority in post-conflict recovery, stressing that stability is essential for restoring academic continuity and public services. He said the ministry would provide logistical and administrative support, including infrastructure assessments and phased implementation plans, as institutions prepare for structured resumption of on-campus learning.





A representative of private and national universities said institutions are ready to resume full operations once security and logistical requirements are met. "University administrations are fully prepared to resume activities from their permanent campuses once logistical and security arrangements are completed,” he said, noting that remote learning and temporary arrangements sustained continuity during the conflict period.





The meeting at the ministry headquarters in Khartoum brought together university directors and officials to review campus readiness, staffing needs, and infrastructure rehabilitation. Operational plans and phased return scenarios were examined as participants discussed academic calendar adjustments and resource requirements. The atmosphere remained technical and coordination-focused, emphasizing implementation timelines. Diplomat News Network noted structured exchanges throughout the session.





Sudan’s higher education sector has faced disruption since the conflict began, forcing institutions to suspend in-person learning or relocate administrative operations. Many universities adopted remote learning where possible, though uneven infrastructure and connectivity created challenges for students and staff. Damaged facilities and displaced personnel have contributed to delays in academic schedules and research activities.





Analysts say returning universities to original campuses carries broader implications for national recovery, particularly in rebuilding skilled human capital and restoring institutional capacity. The move reflects improving governance stability and may influence youth employment and economic recovery prospects. Coordination between government and private institutions is seen as central to long-term development efforts.