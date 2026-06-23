Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Sudan universities confirm campus return plan in Khartoum Somali Government condemns deadly inter-clan clashes in Ade Adeye Somalia: Hirshabelle VP Brokers Peace After Jalalaqsi Clashes Kill 10 Somalia: Clan Clashes in Adhi Adeye Leave 25 Dead in Sool Region Inter-Clan Clashes in Wardher Kill 6 in Somali Region Somalia: Hirshabelle supplies 16 diesel engines to Jowhar farms Cyprus: Two 20-year-old Somali women die in Larnaca beach incident Israel Reviews Somaliland Illegal Recognition After Global Backlash Swiss Negotiations See Progress on Iran-US Framework Deal Pakistan Announces 60-Day US–Iran Talk Roadmap in Switzerland China bans exports to 10 US defence companies UK PM Keir Starmer Announces Resignation

Sudan universities confirm campus return plan in Khartoum

by: Guled Abdi | Tuesday, 23 June 2026 20:21 EAT
World News
0 Comments
90
Sudanese higher education leaders meet in Khartoum to finalize the return of universities to their original campuses under a post-conflict recovery plan.
Sudanese higher education leaders meet in Khartoum to finalize the return of universities to their original campuses under a post-conflict recovery plan.
Khartoum (Diplomat.so) – Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Sudan and private university directors agreed in Khartoum on Tuesday, June 23, to resume operations at original campuses after wartime disruption.
Minister Prof. Ahmed Mudawi Musa said returning universities to original campuses is a national priority in post-conflict recovery, stressing that stability is essential for restoring academic continuity and public services. He said the ministry would provide logistical and administrative support, including infrastructure assessments and phased implementation plans, as institutions prepare for structured resumption of on-campus learning.

A representative of private and national universities said institutions are ready to resume full operations once security and logistical requirements are met. "University administrations are fully prepared to resume activities from their permanent campuses once logistical and security arrangements are completed,” he said, noting that remote learning and temporary arrangements sustained continuity during the conflict period.

The meeting at the ministry headquarters in Khartoum brought together university directors and officials to review campus readiness, staffing needs, and infrastructure rehabilitation. Operational plans and phased return scenarios were examined as participants discussed academic calendar adjustments and resource requirements. The atmosphere remained technical and coordination-focused, emphasizing implementation timelines. Diplomat News Network noted structured exchanges throughout the session.

Sudan’s higher education sector has faced disruption since the conflict began, forcing institutions to suspend in-person learning or relocate administrative operations. Many universities adopted remote learning where possible, though uneven infrastructure and connectivity created challenges for students and staff. Damaged facilities and displaced personnel have contributed to delays in academic schedules and research activities.

Analysts say returning universities to original campuses carries broader implications for national recovery, particularly in rebuilding skilled human capital and restoring institutional capacity. The move reflects improving governance stability and may influence youth employment and economic recovery prospects. Coordination between government and private institutions is seen as central to long-term development efforts.

Diplomat News Network | For inquiries: diplomatso@diplomat.so | About Us

Related Items

South Sudan conflict intensifies as MSF reports restricted humanitarian access and rising attacks on medical facilities.
MSF accuses South Sudan of blocking aid to opposition areas
US Unveils Libya Transition Plan for Single Government
Members of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) during a deployment in Darfur amid the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in western Sudan.
Sudan Accuses RSF of Abuse in Nyala and El Fasher Jails
Nigeria Lawmakers Back Decentralized State Policing Plan
Ebola response teams in full protective gear manage screening and isolation operations at a treatment facility in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo during an active outbreak.
DRC Ebola Cases Reach 676, 136 Deaths Confirmed