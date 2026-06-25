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Houthi Leader Warns Israel Over Somaliland Plan

by: Aden Abdi | Friday, 26 June 2026 00:06 EAT
The Insider
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Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Abdulmalik Badruddin al-Houthi.
Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Abdulmalik Badruddin al-Houthi.
Sana'a (Diplomat.so) - Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Abdulmalik Badruddin al-Houthi delivered a speech in Sana'a on Thursday, June 25, reaffirming his movement's position on the ongoing conflict in Yemen while addressing regional security developments and internal mobilization efforts. The remarks were made during a public address marking the anniversary of Ashura, where he outlined political, military, and ideological positions related to Yemen's future and broader regional dynamics.
Internal Mobilization

Al-Houthi emphasized continued opposition to what he described as "aggression, blockade, and occupation,” stating that his movement would persist in its activities through what he called "legitimate means” until achieving full sovereignty. 

He told supporters: "We will not accept the continuation of aggression, blockade, and occupation of Yemen, and we will continue our movement in the framework of a just cause until the Yemeni people achieve freedom and independence.”

He also praised large public gatherings in Sana’a, describing them as evidence of internal cohesion. "The broad popular mobilization and tribal gatherings reflect the steadfastness of the Yemeni people,” he said, calling for strengthened internal unity and continued community-level organization. The speech included appeals for expanded social participation in what he described as national resilience efforts.

Regional Security 

Turning to regional developments, the leader of Yemen’s Houthi movement said that developments in so-called Somaliland, in Somalia’s northwestern region, are being closely monitored with heightened attention, alleging that Israel is seeking to convert the area into a strategic foothold aimed at dominating the Gulf of Aden, Bab al-Mandab, and the Red Sea corridor.

He called on the Islamic world and all states bordering the Red Sea to adopt a unified and coordinated stance to block what he described as Israeli attempts to advance this objective. He emphasized that Yemen would not stand idle in the face of any Israeli presence or military deployment in so-called Somaliland, in Somalia’s northwest, adding that it would not wait for others to act and would respond decisively to any such move "by all available means” should it occur.

He further urged governments to address conditions in Somalia, strengthen support for the Somali people, and assist them in resisting what he described as Israeli targeting efforts and external interference.

Remarks on Iran 

Al-Houthi also commented on recent regional alignments, congratulating Iran on what he described as a significant strategic outcome in its confrontation with the United States and Israel. He framed the development as part of a broader regional realignment involving allied movements across the Middle East.

He stated that coordination within what he termed the "axis of resistance” remains ongoing. "Coordination continues among the forces aligned in this axis in preparation for any future escalation,” he said, adding that Yemen would remain engaged in regional developments, particularly those linked to the Palestinian issue and Gaza conflict.

Context 

The speech comes amid continued instability in Yemen, where the conflict between Ansar Allah and internationally recognized government forces has persisted for years, compounded by regional interventions and shifting geopolitical interests. Control over maritime routes such as the Bab al-Mandab Strait remains strategically significant for global trade, with security concerns frequently raised by regional and international actors.

Al-Houthi’s remarks highlight the intersection of domestic conflict narratives with broader regional security concerns, particularly maritime security and foreign military presence near critical chokepoints. His framing of external activity as a direct threat to Yemen’s sovereignty reflects an attempt to consolidate internal support while projecting deterrence externally.

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