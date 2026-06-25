Houthi Leader Warns Israel Over Somaliland Plan

Sana'a (Diplomat.so) - Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Abdulmalik Badruddin al-Houthi delivered a speech in Sana'a on Thursday, June 25, reaffirming his movement's position on the ongoing conflict in Yemen while addressing regional security developments and internal mobilization efforts. The remarks were made during a public address marking the anniversary of Ashura, where he outlined political, military, and ideological positions related to Yemen's future and broader regional dynamics.

Internal Mobilization





Al-Houthi emphasized continued opposition to what he described as "aggression, blockade, and occupation,” stating that his movement would persist in its activities through what he called "legitimate means” until achieving full sovereignty.





He told supporters: "We will not accept the continuation of aggression, blockade, and occupation of Yemen, and we will continue our movement in the framework of a just cause until the Yemeni people achieve freedom and independence.”





He also praised large public gatherings in Sana’a, describing them as evidence of internal cohesion. "The broad popular mobilization and tribal gatherings reflect the steadfastness of the Yemeni people,” he said, calling for strengthened internal unity and continued community-level organization. The speech included appeals for expanded social participation in what he described as national resilience efforts.





Regional Security





Turning to regional developments, the leader of Yemen’s Houthi movement said that developments in so-called Somaliland, in Somalia’s northwestern region, are being closely monitored with heightened attention, alleging that Israel is seeking to convert the area into a strategic foothold aimed at dominating the Gulf of Aden, Bab al-Mandab, and the Red Sea corridor.





He called on the Islamic world and all states bordering the Red Sea to adopt a unified and coordinated stance to block what he described as Israeli attempts to advance this objective. He emphasized that Yemen would not stand idle in the face of any Israeli presence or military deployment in so-called Somaliland, in Somalia’s northwest, adding that it would not wait for others to act and would respond decisively to any such move "by all available means” should it occur.





He further urged governments to address conditions in Somalia, strengthen support for the Somali people, and assist them in resisting what he described as Israeli targeting efforts and external interference.



