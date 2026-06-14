Hamas Delivers Joint Factions' Position on Gaza

Cairo (Diplomat.so) - Hamas announced on Sunday that it had submitted a unified response from Palestinian factions to the roadmap outlining the implementation of the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan aimed at advancing peace efforts in the Gaza Strip, following consultations held in Cairo during the past week.

In a statement, Hamas said the response was delivered on Saturday and reflected a joint position agreed upon by Palestinian factions after a series of meetings with mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye. The movement stated that the roadmap had originally been received from Nikolay Mladenov, identified by Hamas as a representative of the Peace Council, on April 19.





According to Hamas, discussions in Cairo focused on developing a coordinated Palestinian position regarding the proposed framework for moving forward with the next phase of the initiative. The group said the consultations resulted in what it described as a "unified national position,” which was formally presented to the relevant parties.





"Hamas and the Palestinian factions dealt with the roadmap for implementing the second phase of President Trump’s plan with a high degree of responsibility and positivity,” the movement said in its statement. It added that Palestinian factions stressed the importance of fully implementing the first phase of the process, particularly provisions related to humanitarian measures and the cessation of all forms of military action affecting Palestinians in Gaza.





Officials involved in the discussions emphasized that humanitarian commitments remain a central component of any future implementation process. The statement also highlighted demands for adherence to provisions concerning the entry of an administrative committee into Gaza, a complete Israeli withdrawal from the territory, and the launch of reconstruction efforts.





Diplomat News Network spoke with a regional diplomatic observer familiar with mediation efforts, who said negotiations remain focused on sequencing implementation measures and ensuring commitments made during earlier stages are fulfilled before advancing to subsequent phases. "The discussions are centered on practical mechanisms and guarantees for implementation,” the observer said.





At meeting venues in Cairo, delegations from Palestinian factions and mediating countries were reported to have held multiple working sessions throughout the week. Participants arrived under heightened security arrangements, with diplomatic teams moving between scheduled consultations aimed at narrowing differences over implementation details.





The developments come amid continuing international efforts to address the humanitarian and political situation in Gaza. Mediators have sought to maintain dialogue between stakeholders as regional actors push for arrangements that could support stability, reconstruction, and longer-term political engagement.





Hamas said its delegation will continue meetings in Cairo with mediators and Palestinian factions in the coming days to advance discussions and follow up on agreements reached during the latest round of talks. The outcome of those consultations is expected to influence the next steps in the broader diplomatic process concerning Gaza.