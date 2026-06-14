FIFA to Pay Somali Referee Omar Artan After U.S. Denial

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - FIFA has confirmed that Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan will receive his full World Cup tournament fee despite being denied entry into the United States at Miami International Airport on 6 June following an 11-hour immigration interrogation over alleged security concerns, sources said.

The decision comes after Omar Artan was stopped upon arrival in Miami on 6 June, where U.S. immigration authorities subjected him to extended questioning before rejecting his entry documents, including a diplomatic passport and single-entry visa. He was subsequently informed he would not be permitted to enter the country and was placed on a return flight after being held for secondary screening procedures.





A U.S. government official said Artan was denied entry due to an alleged "association with suspected members of terror organisations.” The official did not provide further details on the basis of the assessment. Artan has firmly denied the allegation, stating that he was questioned about supposed links to the Somali militant group Al Shabab.





"I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa,” Artan said. "I'm just simply a referee who's trying to live his dream, the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup.”





Following his removal from the United States, Artan transited through Istanbul, Türkiye, where FIFA officials provided assistance before arranging his onward travel to Mogadishu.





According to sources cited by Diplomat News Network, FIFA has maintained that match officials are entitled to their contracted tournament payments regardless of whether they officiate matches, meaning Artan will still receive his full fee despite not participating in the competition.





The 34-year-old referee, who was named the 2025 Confederation of African Football Men’s Referee of the Year, has built a notable international officiating career. His assignments include the CAF Champions League final between Pyramids FC and Mamelodi Sundowns, multiple Africa Cup of Nations matches in 2024 and 2025, and three matches at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.





Security procedures at major international airports, including Miami International Airport, often involve extended secondary screening for travelers flagged for additional review. In Artan’s case, the 11-hour detention reflects heightened vetting processes applied to individuals with sensitive travel documentation or security-related alerts.





In Mogadishu on 11 June, Somali businessman Liban Ahmed Hassan, a candidate for leader of Galmudug State, presented a $50,000 cash award to Omar Artan during a public ceremony attended by members of Somalia’s Federal Parliament.





A parliamentary attendee said Artan’s achievements had "placed Somali refereeing on the global stage,” while a local sports analyst described his career trajectory as "evidence of growing recognition for Somali officials in international football structures.”





The case highlights the intersection of international sports administration and border security enforcement, underscoring how visa and entry decisions can affect participation in global sporting events even for accredited officials under FIFA appointment.