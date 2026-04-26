Israeli bombardment hits villages in southern Lebanon

Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) – Israeli military issued evacuation warnings for seven villages north of the Litani River and carried out strikes across southern Lebanon on Sunday, April 26, escalating cross-border hostilities with Hezbollah amid reported ceasefire violations.

Medical and security sources said at least seven people were killed and 24 injured including three children as Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling hit Zoutar al-Sharqiya Khiyam Taybeh Yahmar al-Shaqif Mifdoun and surrounding areas with continued explosions reported through the night.





Lebanese Civil Defense officials in Nabatieh said emergency crews faced difficulties reaching some affected villages due to ongoing strikes and blocked roads. "We are dealing with simultaneous strikes across multiple locations, which is slowing emergency response operations,” the official said, speaking on condition of attribution to Diplomat News Network.





An Israeli military spokesperson said the operations targeted Hezbollah infrastructure used for rocket launches and command coordination, adding that evacuation warnings were intended to reduce civilian harm in active combat zones. "These actions are necessary to address repeated violations and direct threats to Israeli border communities,” the spokesperson said.





Residents reported mass movement toward Sidon and Beirut with families forming long queues on highways amid fears of expanding strikes. Schools in southern districts suspended classes as humanitarian agencies warned of worsening displacement conditions.





Sunday escalation follows months of cross-border exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah along the Blue Line with both sides accusing each other of violating de-escalation understandings. International mediators have repeatedly called for restraint to prevent broader regional spillover.





The renewed air campaign and evacuation directives underscore the fragility of security arrangements in southern Lebanon where densely populated villages remain within range of active military operations. Continued strikes risk deepening humanitarian pressures and complicating diplomatic efforts to stabilize the border.





On-the-ground reports from southern Lebanon described heavy traffic congestion on roads leading toward Sidon as families evacuated under intermittent shelling and low-altitude aircraft overflights.





Thick smoke was seen rising from several strike sites while ambulances and civil defense vehicles moved between villages attempting to reach damaged areas. A resident from Khiyam said, "We left quickly after the explosions; the roads were full of cars heading north.” Another resident from the Tyre region added, "The sound of shelling did not stop for hours, people are afraid it will get worse.”



