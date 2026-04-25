Iran FM Araghchi meets Pakistan army chief in Islamabad

Islamabad (Diplomat.so) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in Islamabad on Saturday, April 25, during a working visit to discuss US-Iran mediation efforts.

The meeting, held at Pakistan Army headquarters in Islamabad, focused on regional de-escalation efforts and possible pathways for indirect US-Iran engagement through Pakistani facilitation, according to a senior Pakistani security official speaking on condition of attribution.





The official said discussions also covered border security cooperation and regional maritime stability. "Pakistan is maintaining open channels with both sides and encouraging dialogue to prevent further escalation,” the official said.





Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei reiterated that no direct meeting between Tehran and Washington was scheduled, adding that Iran’s messages would instead be conveyed through Pakistan’s mediation channel. Diplomat News Network understands that the clarification followed conflicting public statements from US officials suggesting possible direct talks in Islamabad. Baghaei said, "Any negotiations will remain indirect at this stage,” according to Iranian state media reports.





White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, speaking in a televised interview with Fox News, confirmed that US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were expected to engage Iranian officials in discussions related to nuclear and regional issues. Leavitt stated, "We are exploring all diplomatic channels to ensure Iran understands the seriousness of US conditions.” Iranian state media later denied any confirmed direct meeting arrangements in Islamabad.





In central Islamabad, residents reported increased security presence near government districts, with road closures and visible patrols. A shopkeeper near Constitution Avenue said movement was slower than usual. "There are more checkpoints today, and traffic is restricted in several areas,” he said. A university student observing the developments described the diplomatic atmosphere as "uncertain but calm,” noting visible media activity outside key government buildings.





Pakistan’s role as an intermediary follows previous round of indirect communication between Iran and the United States facilitated through regional partners. Analysts note that Islamabad has periodically positioned itself as a diplomatic channel in regional security negotiations due to its ties with both Tehran and Washington. The discussions come amid US demands that Iran reduce uranium enrichment levels and ensure maritime freedom of navigation through strategic waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz.





The Islamabad engagement highlights Pakistan’s growing diplomatic involvement in US-Iran communication channels at a time of heightened regional tensions. The absence of confirmed direct negotiations underscores continued reliance on intermediary states to manage sensitive nuclear and security discussions. The evolving diplomatic signals also reflect uncertainty surrounding the format and scope of any potential future talks between Washington and Tehran.