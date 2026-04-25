Iran FM Araghchi raises doubts over US intentions

Muscat (Diplomat.so) - Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that Iran is assessing whether the United States is genuinely committed to a diplomatic settlement over the Middle East conflict, as he arrived in Muscat after concluding talks in Pakistan involving regional mediation efforts on Saturday, 25 April.

Araghchi, speaking through a post on the social media platform X, said his visit to Pakistan was "very productive,” acknowledging what he described as Islamabad’s "good intentions and brotherly efforts” to promote peace in the region. He added that Tehran had presented its perspective on a framework aimed at ending the ongoing conflict on a permanent basis, while raising doubts over Washington’s position.





"We need to see whether the United States is actually serious about diplomacy,” Araghchi said in the post, reflecting Tehran’s continued skepticism toward U.S. engagement channels amid heightened regional tensions.





U.S. President Donald Trump, in remarks posted on his Truth Social platform, dismissed recent diplomatic travel plans involving U.S. envoys, stating that a planned mission to Pakistan had been canceled. Trump said the trip represented "a waste of time,” and questioned the coherence of Iran’s leadership structure.





"There are internal struggles and severe confusion within their leadership. Nobody knows who is in charge, not even them,” Trump said. "We have the upper hand, and they have nothing. If they want to talk, all they need to do is call.”





According to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, Araghchi departed Islamabad after meeting senior Pakistani officials, where discussions focused on bilateral relations and regional developments. He also held talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, who has been described by regional observers as playing a key role in facilitating indirect diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran.





The diplomatic exchanges come against the backdrop of prolonged tensions between Washington and Tehran, including disagreements over nuclear policy, regional security dynamics, and sanctions enforcement. Previous mediation attempts have repeatedly stalled amid mutual distrust and shifting geopolitical alignments.





Analysts note that the current engagement reflects a cautious but persistent attempt by regional actors to prevent further escalation. The involvement of multiple intermediaries underscores the complexity of establishing direct communication between the two adversaries, particularly as both sides maintain firm public positions.





The developments highlight an increasingly fragmented diplomatic environment in the Middle East, where third-party mediation continues to play a central role in managing high-stakes political and security disputes without direct bilateral breakthroughs.



