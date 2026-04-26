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Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns in south Lebanon

by: Aden Abdi | Sunday, 26 April 2026 17:41 EAT
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Smoke rises over damaged buildings in southern Lebanon following Israeli airstrikes, with widespread destruction reported.
Smoke rises over damaged buildings in southern Lebanon following Israeli airstrikes, with widespread destruction reported.
Beirut (Diplomat.so) - Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes across multiple towns in southern Lebanon on Sunday, 26 April, striking Safad al-Batikh, Kounine, Zawtar al-Gharbiyya and Zawtar al-Sharqiyya, Kfar Tibnit, Mifdoun, Tulin, and surrounding areas near Bint Jbeil in the Nabatieh and Bint Jbeil districts, as cross-border hostilities escalated and evacuation warnings were issued to residents in border communities.
Local civil defence teams reported strikes hitting rural outskirts and roads, with ambulances deployed across affected villages. Lebanese sources indicated multiple injuries, though officials said the toll remained unclear as rescue operations continued amid ongoing air activity.

Hezbollah said: "our fighters targeted an Israeli artillery position in al-Bayada with a swarm of attack drones and achieved confirmed hits,” adding that it struck a gathering of troops in al-Taybeh and an evacuation force. Israeli media reported: "four Israeli soldiers were seriously wounded in an attack in southern Lebanon,” while sirens sounded in the western Galilee following suspected drone infiltration alerts.

Israeli forces issued Arabic-language warnings ordering residents of Mifdoun, Shoukin, Yohmor, Arnon, Zawtar al-Sharqiyya, Zawtar al-Gharbiyya, and Kfar Tibnit to evacuate immediately. Local reports confirmed a demolition operation between Bint Jbeil and Yaroun, while sirens were reported in Israel’s northern Galilee.

Residents described continuous explosions and aircraft activity over southern villages. A Nabatieh resident said, speaking on condition of attribution, "strikes continued for hours and movement has become very difficult.” A shop owner in Kfar Tibnit said, "we closed immediately after evacuation warnings and streets are nearly empty.”

The escalation reflects continued instability along the Lebanon-Israel border amid fragile ceasefire arrangements and ongoing mediation efforts. Diplomatic engagement continues alongside military operations, with observers warning that repeated strikes and evacuations may worsen humanitarian pressure in southern border districts. Diplomat News Network monitoring indicates sustained tension as both sides maintain operational activity.

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