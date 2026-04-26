Mali defense minister killed in attack near Bamako

Bamako (Diplomat.so) – Mali's Ministry of Defense reported that Minister of Defense General Sadio Camara was killed in an attack on Saturday, April 25, near Bamako, amid coordinated militant operations and escalating insecurity across central and northern regions.

The ministry, speaking through security officials in Bamako, said General Sadio Camara was killed when an explosive-laden vehicle struck his residence inside a military facility in Kati, approximately 15 kilometers from the capital, in what authorities described as a "highly coordinated assault” that also caused significant structural damage and multiple casualties.





A Malian security official said initial assessments indicate the attack targeted senior military leadership during a period of heightened alert following recent militant incursions. French news agency AFP reported that the explosion occurred late Saturday, while Le Figaro cited unnamed sources claiming members of Camara’s family were also among the dead, though this has not been independently confirmed by Malian authorities.





On the ground, residents in Kati reported continued violence into Sunday. A Reuters witness described hearing sustained gunfire and sporadic explosions throughout the night, noting military vehicles moving through several checkpoints as security forces attempted to secure key routes around the town.





Local resident Amadou Ousmane said movement in the area remained restricted. "We heard shooting all night and saw soldiers rushing through the streets. People are staying inside because no one knows what will happen next,” he said.





A second resident, Aïssata Demba, said fear had spread rapidly among civilians. "Markets are closed and families are not sending children outside. The situation is frightening and unclear,” she said.





The United Nations, in a statement cited by Diplomat News Network, expressed concern over the escalation, warning that coordinated attacks in Mali and the wider Sahel risk destabilizing already fragile security conditions across borders.





The reported killing of the defense minister comes amid a wave of attacks attributed to groups linked to Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) and allied Tuareg factions, who recently intensified operations in Bamako and northern regions. Authorities also confirmed at least 16 injuries among civilians and military personnel in related incidents.





In northern Mali, armed Tuareg groups announced an agreement involving the withdrawal of Russian-linked forces from Kidal, according to local mediators, though details remain contested as armed actors continue to assert control over key areas.





Security analysts say the reported developments highlight a widening fragmentation of authority in Mali, where military leadership changes, militant coordination, and shifting alliances continue to reshape the conflict landscape with direct implications for regional stability across the Sahel.



