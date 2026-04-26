Somalia Army Chief Visits Wajid Frontlines

Wajid (Diplomat.so) – Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud, Chief of the Somali National Armed Forces, visited Somali National Army positions in Wajid on Sunday, April 26, to assess operations and reinforce counterterrorism efforts.

Senior Somali National Army (SNA) officers received Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Mohamud and his delegation in Wajid, presenting operational briefings on the security situation and recent advances against al-Shabaab fighters.





According to field commanders, coordinated military actions in surrounding rural areas have disrupted militant activity and improved access to key routes used for logistics and civilian movement.





"The visit demonstrates continued leadership engagement with frontline troops and reinforces operational priorities,” an SNA field commander in Bakool told Diplomat News Network on condition of anonymity. He added that recent offensives were carried out in coordination with local partners, contributing to the recovery of several settlements previously under militant control.





On-the-ground observations indicated heightened security measures across Wajid during the visit. Armed patrols increased along entry points, and military vehicles were stationed near administrative compounds. Residents gathered in small groups near main roads as the delegation moved through the town under tight security.





Madey Nur, a local shopkeeper, described the visit as a visible signal of state presence. "We saw more organized troop movements and stronger coordination. It gave people a sense that security efforts are active and ongoing,” he told Diplomat News Network.





During his address to SNA troops, Brig. Gen. Mohamud urged forces to sustain operational pressure and strengthen unity in the fight against al-Shabaab. An official statement from the Ministry of Defense said the army chief emphasized discipline, coordination, and community cooperation as key elements in maintaining security gains.





Brig. Gen. Mohamud also held a meeting with traditional elders in Wajid, focusing on strengthening collaboration between the military and local communities. Participants highlighted the importance of timely information-sharing and civilian engagement in stabilizing recovered areas.





Military officials confirmed that the visit marks the first time a sitting Somali National Armed Forces chief has conducted an operational inspection in Wajid. The Bakool region has experienced intermittent insecurity over the past decade, with ongoing efforts by federal forces to expand territorial control and limit militant operations.





Security analysts say such visits serve both operational and symbolic purposes, reinforcing command oversight while signaling sustained federal commitment to contested regions. Strengthened coordination with community leaders is considered essential to preventing the re-emergence of militant networks.





The visit underscores Somalia’s broader strategy of combining military pressure with local stabilization initiatives, as authorities seek to consolidate gains and extend governance in previously contested areas.



