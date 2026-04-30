Kenyan Police Officers Sentenced for Murder in Custody

Nairobi (Diplomat.so) – Police Corporal James Ogwagwa Nyakina and Police Constable Jackson Kirui Kipngeno were sentenced on Wednesday, April 29, at Nyamira High Court in Kenya for murdering suspect Amos Kemosi Kereri while in custody at Nyamatoki police post in August 2019.

The court in Nyamira County convicted Nyakina to 30 years’ imprisonment and Kipngeno to 10 years after finding that the two officers participated in the fatal assault of Kereri following his arrest during a night patrol operation in August 2019. The judgment followed years of proceedings in which the prosecution presented 14 witnesses linking the officers to the custodial killing.





Kereri was reportedly taken into custody at Nyamatoki police post after being arrested alongside other officers on patrol duties. Prosecutors told the court that he was subjected to physical assault while in detention and later transferred to hospital the following morning, where medical personnel pronounced him dead on arrival.





Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joel Chirchir, who led the prosecution, described the ruling as a significant step toward accountability in custodial violence cases. "The evidence presented clearly demonstrated the direct involvement of the accused officers in the unlawful death of the suspect while under police custody,” he said, adding that witness testimony was consistent and corroborated the sequence of events inside the police post.





A court official, speaking on condition of attribution, noted that the judgment was delivered after a detailed review of forensic and testimonial evidence. "The court was satisfied that the actions of the officers exceeded lawful arrest procedures and amounted to criminal conduct,” the official said.





Diplomat News Network learned that the courtroom in Nyamira High Court was heavily attended, with public observers and legal representatives present throughout the sentencing hearing. Security presence was heightened during proceedings, reflecting the sensitivity of the case, which has drawn attention in discussions on police accountability in Kenya.





The case dates back to August 2019, when Kereri’s death triggered public concern over alleged brutality within detention facilities in Nyamira County, a devolved administrative unit in southwestern Kenya. Human rights groups have previously raised concerns over custodial deaths in police stations, calling for stricter enforcement of detention safeguards.





Legal analysts note that the ruling underscores growing judicial willingness in Kenya to hold law enforcement officers accountable for abuses committed while on duty. The conviction also highlights evidentiary reliance on witness testimony in cases involving custodial environments, where direct surveillance is often limited.