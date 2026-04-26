South Sudan Police Hold Election Security Drill

Juba (Diplomat.so) – The South Sudan National Police Service deployed a large contingent of officers across Juba on Sunday, April 26, to conduct a nationwide election preparedness rehearsal ahead of scheduled December polls.

Security Deployment





Residents across Juba reported a visible surge in uniformed and plainclothes officers stationed at major intersections, government buildings, and residential neighborhoods. Police vehicles patrolled key roads throughout the day, with checkpoints established in several districts, contributing to traffic slowdowns and heightened public anxiety.





"It felt unusual seeing so many officers at once,” said Peter Ladu, a shopkeeper in Juba’s Konyo Konyo market. "People were worried something serious might have happened because there was no prior notice.”





Motorists described longer-than-usual commutes, with some routes partially restricted as officers conducted what appeared to be coordinated exercises. Groups of officers were observed practicing crowd control formations and communication drills under the supervision of senior commanders.





The heavy deployment triggered speculation among residents about potential security threats, particularly given the country’s history of political instability. However, officials moved quickly to clarify the purpose of the operation.





Police Confirm Election Rehearsal





Major General Daniel Justin, spokesperson for the South Sudan National Police Service, said the deployment was part of a planned exercise designed to test operational readiness ahead of the country’s anticipated elections.





"This is a rehearsal for our forces ahead of the elections,” Justin said in a statement. "We are simulating scenarios that officers may face during the electoral process to ensure preparedness at every level.”





Justin explained that the exercise aims to strengthen coordination between units, improve response times, and reinforce discipline among officers tasked with maintaining public order during the polls.





"The time remaining until the December 2026 election is limited,” he said. "Conducting rehearsals now allows us to identify gaps and implement corrective measures in advance.”





According to police officials, similar exercises are expected to continue in the coming weeks, with patrols likely to intensify across the capital and other major towns.





On-the-Ground Observations





Diplomat News Network observed clusters of officers conducting simulated response drills near public squares and administrative buildings. In some areas, officers practiced dispersal techniques and coordinated movements, suggesting preparations for managing large crowds.





At least three armored police vehicles were seen stationed near central government offices, though officials did not indicate any immediate threat. The presence of command units directing field officers through handheld radios pointed to a structured training operation rather than an emergency response.





A university student, Mary John, told Diplomat News Network that the visible security presence created unease among young people. "We understand they are preparing for elections, but communication is important. Without it, people assume the worst,” she said.





Electoral Context





South Sudan, which gained independence in 2011, has yet to hold its first general election. The vote was initially scheduled for December 2024 but was postponed by two years due to logistical challenges, incomplete voter registration processes, and ongoing security concerns.





The country continues to operate under a transitional governance framework established after a civil war that lasted from 2013 to 2018. The conflict, which involved forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and opposition groups aligned with Vice President Riek Machar, resulted in significant displacement and loss of life.





The Revitalized Peace Agreement, signed in 2018, laid the groundwork for political transition and eventual elections. However, implementation has faced repeated delays, including disagreements over constitutional reforms and security sector unification.





Political analyst James Okot, speaking to Diplomat News Network, said the police rehearsal reflects increasing pressure on authorities to demonstrate readiness for the long-delayed vote. "Security preparedness is one of the key benchmarks for credible elections,” he said. "These exercises signal intent, but execution will be critical.”





Broader Implications for Stability





The police deployment highlights the delicate balance between maintaining security and managing public perception in a country emerging from conflict. Large-scale security operations, even when routine, can trigger fear among populations with recent memories of violence.





Experts note that transparent communication will be essential as election preparations intensify. "Public trust depends not only on security presence but also on how authorities engage with citizens,” said Okot. "Clarity reduces speculation.”





Regional observers have also emphasized the importance of credible elections for South Sudan’s long-term stability and international relations. Successful polls could mark a significant milestone in the country’s transition from conflict to democratic governance.





Looking Ahead





Police officials indicated that upcoming drills will incorporate more complex scenarios, including coordination with other security agencies and election management bodies. These efforts are expected to extend beyond Juba to regional capitals.





For residents, the immediate concern remains understanding the scope and duration of such operations. "We hope the authorities keep informing people,” said Ladu. "It helps everyone stay calm.”





The December 2026 elections are widely seen as a critical test for South Sudan’s institutions. The current security rehearsals, though routine in planning terms, underscore the broader challenge of preparing a nation for its first electoral transition amid lingering uncertainties.