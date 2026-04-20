Nigerian Police Free 13 Abducted Benue Bus Passengers

Abuja (Diplomat.so) – Benue State Police Command and security operatives rescued thirteen passengers abducted from a Benue Links bus along the Makurdi–Otukpo road in Benue State on Wednesday night, April 16, following coordinated search operations across forested areas in Otukpo Local Government Area.

Benue State Commissioner of Police Ifeanyi Emenari confirmed on Sunday, April 19, that the rescued passengers were being prepared for transport to Makurdi for medical checks and formal debriefing after several days in captivity. "Yes, we’re planning a news conference this morning when they arrive Makurdi,” Emenari said in a message to journalists.





Security officials said the rescue followed sustained ground and intelligence-led operations targeting forest corridors believed to have been used by armed groups after the abduction along the Benue Burnt Bricks axis.





Coordinated Search





Police authorities stated that the passengers were abducted when armed men intercepted a commercial Benue Links bus traveling on the Makurdi–Otukpo highway on Wednesday night. The attackers reportedly stopped the vehicle, robbed occupants, and forced several passengers into surrounding bushland.





Initial police figures indicated that 14 passengers were taken, while one escaped shortly after the incident. Authorities later confirmed that five victims were rescued earlier in the week before the final 13 were recovered in Sunday’s operation.





Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack, according to police officials, who said investigations are ongoing to determine the broader network involved.





A senior security operative involved in the operation, speaking on condition of anonymity due to operational sensitivity, said search teams faced difficult terrain and limited visibility during night operations. "The forest routes in that axis are extensive, and movement is heavily restricted, but sustained pressure led to the breakthrough,” the officer said.





Disputed Accounts on Victim Identity





Confusion has persisted over the identity and purpose of travel of the abducted passengers, with early reports suggesting that some victims were candidates traveling for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in Otukpo.





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board stated that none of its officially registered candidates appeared on the list of abducted passengers. Police authorities later clarified that the victims were not part of any organized examination convoy.





Relatives of some of the rescued passengers disputed the official clarification.





"My nephew was on that bus, and he was heading to Otukpo for his JAMB examination. In fact, most of the passengers were candidates,” a family member said, requesting anonymity due to security concerns.





A transport operator who regularly uses the Makurdi–Otukpo route described growing fear among commuters. "Even when buses are full now, people still hesitate. The road feels unsafe at different points,” he said while speaking at a park in Makurdi.





Rising Attacks on Transport Corridors





Benue State has experienced repeated incidents of kidnapping and armed attacks along major highways linking Otukpo, Apa, and Gwer East Local Government Areas. Security analysts attribute the pattern to armed groups exploiting forested terrain and weak surveillance in rural corridors.





A local security analyst, who spoke to Diplomat News Network, said the frequency of attacks reflects a shift in criminal tactics. "These groups are adapting quickly to road patrol patterns, using forest cover and remote routes to evade interception,” the analyst said.





Residents in affected communities described increasing restrictions on travel, particularly at night. A shop owner near the Makurdi highway said business activity has declined due to reduced passenger movement. "After 6 p.m., the road becomes almost empty. People prefer to stay off it entirely,” she said.





Nigeria–Turkey Defence Cooperation





In a separate development, Nigeria has expanded defence cooperation with Turkey as part of efforts to strengthen its internal security response.

Defence Minister Christopher Musa announced that both countries had agreed on enhanced collaboration in military training and defence production during a visit to Antalya, Turkey.





He confirmed that 200 Nigerian special forces personnel would undergo training under Turkish military programs.

"We have agreed to move into training, production, improving on our defence industry cooperation,” Musa said in comments shared with Turkish media, noting that the partnership would support Nigeria’s capacity-building objectives.





Musa also highlighted Turkey’s growing role in global defence manufacturing, particularly in unmanned aerial systems. "Turkey has improved dramatically in regards to production of military hardware and Nigeria is still developing,” he said, adding that both countries had discussed joint production initiatives.





A defence policy researcher in Abuja said the partnership reflects Nigeria’s strategy to diversify security cooperation beyond traditional allies. "Nigeria is seeking multiple supply and training channels due to the scale of its internal security demands,” the researcher said.





Broader Security





Nigeria continues to face overlapping security challenges, including insurgency in the northeast, armed banditry in the northwest, and kidnapping networks operating across central states such as Benue. Officials estimate that these threats have intensified pressure on highway security and rural policing capacity.





Security agencies have responded with increased patrol deployments and forest-based operations targeting suspected criminal hideouts. However, analysts note that coordination gaps and difficult terrain continue to complicate sustained control of key transport routes.





The latest rescue operation in Benue adds to ongoing efforts by authorities to stabilize high-risk corridors, while investigations continue into the structure and logistics of armed groups operating in the region.





As passengers are reunited with families and undergo medical and psychological evaluation in Makurdi, authorities say further operational updates will be provided following debriefings and formal press engagement by the state police command.