Kenya Police Seize 3kg Drugs at Highway Roadblock

Nairobi (Diplomat.so) – The National Police Service of Kenya arrested 27-year-old Stephen Oronje on Monday, May 5, at a security roadblock along the Thika–Garissa Highway in Kanyonyoo after recovering three kilograms of cannabis concealed in his luggage during a routine inspection.

Officers manning the checkpoint intercepted a Nissan matatu traveling along the busy corridor linking central and eastern Kenya, a route frequently monitored due to its use in cross-county transport. According to police reports, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a black backpack belonging to Oronje, which contained cannabis sativa tightly wrapped in green polythene and sealed with adhesive tape.





Authorities also recovered eight packets of rolling papers, each containing 100 sheets, alongside a digital weighing scale, items investigators say are commonly associated with repackaging narcotics for retail distribution. Oronje was immediately taken into custody and transported to Kanyonyoo Police Station, where he remains held pending formal charges.





A police officer involved in the operation, speaking to Diplomat News Network, said the packaging method suggested an attempt to evade detection during transit. "The manner in which the substance was wrapped indicates prior planning consistent with distribution networks rather than personal use,” the officer stated.





On-the-Ground Observations





At the time of the arrest, traffic along the Thika–Garissa Highway remained steady, with public service vehicles undergoing routine checks under heightened security protocols. Passengers aboard the matatu were briefly delayed as officers conducted a systematic search, drawing attention from motorists and local traders operating roadside stalls.





One passenger, who identified herself as Awino Odhiambo, described the scene as orderly but tense. "The officers were thorough but professional. We were asked to step aside as they checked the luggage. It didn’t take long before they found the bag,” she said.





Preliminary interrogation indicated that the suspect had allegedly sourced the cannabis from Bungoma County in western Kenya and was transporting it to Kitui Town for commercial distribution. Authorities have not disclosed whether additional suspects are being pursued in connection with the supply chain.





Separate Operation Targets Organised Crime





In a parallel development, law enforcement officers in Trans Nzoia County arrested two individuals linked to organised criminal activities during a coordinated intelligence-led operation conducted in Chebarus and Kibomet areas.





The suspects, identified as Dickson Wamocho and Frank Kuyala, were apprehended following a joint raid by officers from Kitale Police Station and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters. A search of the premises resulted in the recovery of a military-style tactical uniform, two pairs of combat boots, a sword, metal rods, and multiple mobile phones.





Residents in Kibomet reported a visible police presence during the operation, with officers securing the area before conducting house-to-house searches. One local shopkeeper, who requested anonymity due to security concerns, said the arrests brought relief to the community. "There have been concerns about criminal gangs in this area. Seeing action taken is reassuring,” the resident noted.





Context and Security Implications





Kenya has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking and organised crime in recent years, particularly along key transport corridors and in regions identified as transit points. The Thika–Garissa Highway has previously been flagged by security agencies as a route vulnerable to illicit trade due to its connectivity across multiple counties.





The DCI has increasingly relied on intelligence-sharing and inter-agency coordination to dismantle criminal networks, a strategy officials say has led to higher arrest rates and more targeted operations.





Analysts note that the recovery of distribution-related materials in the Kanyonyoo case suggests a structured supply chain rather than isolated activity. "The presence of weighing equipment and packaging materials points to mid-level distribution operations, which are critical nodes in narcotics networks,” said security analyst Wanyonyi Simiyu.





Ongoing Investigations





All three suspects remain in custody as investigations continue, with authorities preparing to arraign them in court. Police have secured the recovered items as evidence and indicated that further inquiries may lead to additional arrests.





The National Police Service has urged members of the public to continue cooperating with law enforcement by providing credible information. Officials maintain that sustained community engagement remains essential in disrupting criminal activities and enhancing public safety across affected regions.



