Iran Police Kill, Arrest Dozens in Security Sweep

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Iran's police chief Ahmad-Reza Radan said Monday that law enforcement forces had killed or detained dozens of suspected thieves and alleged foreign-linked operatives across the country in recent days, amid heightened security operations.

Speaking in a televised program reported by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Radan said police had intensified patrols and interventions to counter what he described as opportunistic criminal activity and individuals acting against national security. He stated that nearly 30 suspects had been "neutralized” by police gunfire over the past several days.





Radan alleged that some of those targeted were "mercenaries” linked to foreign adversaries, including the United States and Israel, though he did not provide evidence or further details to substantiate those claims. He added that domestic actors accused of undermining security would be treated in the same manner as external threats.





"The police will act decisively against any elements that disrupt public safety,” Radan said, emphasizing what he described as public cooperation in identifying suspects.





In parts of southern Tehran, residents reported a visible increase in police activity.





Iranian authorities have previously expanded security measures during periods of tension, often citing the risk of foreign-backed interference or internal instability. Analysts say such operations are frequently framed within broader geopolitical narratives, particularly amid strained relations with Western countries and regional rivals.





The latest developments come at a time of heightened regional friction, with officials emphasizing internal stability as a priority.