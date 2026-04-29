Somalia Hosts Regional EAC Military Intelligence Meeting

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The East African Community (EAC) Chiefs and Directors of Military Intelligence from eight partner states convened in Mogadishu on Wednesday, April 29, to review the regional security situation and strengthen intelligence cooperation under the East African Community framework.

The East African Community (EAC) military intelligence leadership meeting brought together senior defence and intelligence officials from Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda for a two-day session focused on security challenges across the region.





The Somalia National Armed Forces Chief, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud, officially opened the meeting, emphasizing the need for coordinated regional responses to shared security threats and stronger trust among member states. Addressing delegates, he said intelligence cooperation remained central to achieving stability across East Africa.





"We must ensure that our intelligence structures work in harmony so that peace and stability are sustained across our region,” Brig. Gen. Mohamud said during the opening session.





Delegates gathered at a secured facility in Mogadishu, where tight security measures were observed, including armed escorts, restricted access points, and coordinated patrols around the conference perimeter. National flags of participating states were displayed inside the main hall as discussions continued behind closed doors.





Headquartered in Arusha, Tanzania, the East African Community (EAC) brings together eight member states: Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda. Somalia became a member of the regional bloc in March 2024 as the organization continues to expand its efforts to strengthen political and security integration alongside broader economic cooperation among member states.





Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Mohamud also highlighted Somalia’s ongoing security reforms and the gradual strengthening of the Somali National Armed Forces, stating that institutional recovery efforts were contributing to wider regional stability. Diplomat News Network observed that the meeting reflects growing confidence in Mogadishu as a host for high-level multilateral security dialogue.





Analysts view the gathering as part of a broader regional effort to synchronize intelligence operations against transnational threats, including militant activity, arms trafficking, and border insecurity. The coordination is also seen as reinforcing Somalia’s integration into regional security mechanisms following its EAC accession.





The meeting is expected to conclude with a joint communiqué outlining priority areas for intelligence sharing, operational coordination, and capacity building among member states.