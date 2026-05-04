Ramaphosa Visit Draws Focus on Zimbabwe Politics

Harare (Diplomat.so) – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa traveled to Zimbabwe on Sunday, May 4, for a working visit, meeting Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at his private farm in the Midlands province amid rising political tensions.

Officials from both governments described the engagement as informal, with images released by the South African Presidency showing the two leaders touring the property and holding discussions away from public view. Neither administration disclosed the substance of the talks, prompting questions from analysts and political observers about the timing and intent of the visit.





The visit coincides with intensifying debate within Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party over proposed constitutional amendments that critics argue could extend Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond 2028.





Political analyst Tinashe Tatenda, a Harare-based governance researcher, told Diplomat News Network that "the absence of transparency around the meeting leaves room for speculation about whether regional actors are endorsing or quietly managing internal political transitions.”





Adding to the scrutiny, widely circulated photographs from the meeting show controversial businessmen Wicknell Chivayo and Kudakwashe Tagwirei present alongside Ramaphosa and senior Zimbabwean officials, including Minister of Local Government Daniel Garwe. Their presence has renewed debate about the role of politically connected business figures in state affairs.





"These individuals have long-standing ties to government contracts and policy influence,” said Tatenda Chenai, an economic policy observer based in Bulawayo. "Seeing them in such proximity during a high-level visit reinforces perceptions of entrenched networks between political authority and private capital.”





On the ground, the visit was marked by tight security and limited public access, with local residents in the Midlands province reporting increased police presence along access roads to the farm. "We saw convoys moving in and out, but there was no official communication to the community,” said a local farmer who requested partial anonymity due to concerns about reprisals.





Tagwirei, founder of Sakunda Holdings, has been closely associated with state-backed agricultural and fuel programs, including the Command Agriculture initiative. Chivayo has remained a controversial figure linked to disputed energy projects, notably the Gwanda solar contract, which has drawn allegations of mismanagement.





The meeting also carries regional implications, as South Africa has historically played a mediating role in Zimbabwe’s political developments, particularly during periods of instability. Analysts note that Ramaphosa’s diplomatic approach has often emphasized quiet engagement rather than public intervention.





"The optics matter,” said Tinashe Tatenda. "Even if the intent is neutral, the presence of influential business figures and the lack of disclosure risk undermining perceptions of impartial diplomacy.”





The developments highlight ongoing concerns about governance, transparency, and the intersection of political and economic power in Zimbabwe, as stakeholders across the region continue to monitor signals from both Harare and Pretoria.



