Beirut (Diplomat.so) - Lebanon Ministry of Public Health announced on Tuesday, April 28, that health sector deaths from recent Israeli airstrikes have risen to 103 following Majdal Zoun strikes killing five.

The ministry said two consecutive Israeli airstrikes targeted the southern Lebanese town of Majdal Zoun, resulting in five fatalities, including three civil defense personnel who had arrived to assist victims of an initial strike.





Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the targeting of rescue teams, describing it as "a new war crime committed by Israel" and "a blatant violation of the principles and rules of international humanitarian law."





Health Minister Rakan Nasseredine also denounced what he called "the heinous crime committed by the Israeli enemy in directly targeting Lebanese civil defense medics while carrying out a humanitarian rescue mission in Majdal Zoun," adding that the attack reflects a broader pattern of destruction.





A Lebanese Civil Defense spokesperson told Reuters that three of its members were trapped under rubble following the second strike and were later confirmed dead after rescue efforts at the site.





The Ministry of Public Health reported that total deaths from Israeli strikes across Lebanon since March 2 have reached 2,534, with 7,863 injured, while more than 116,000 people have been displaced amid continued cross-border escalation, marking one of the highest cumulative tolls since the escalation began and underscoring sustained impact on civilian areas and emergency services.





Diplomat News Network reported that the renewed escalation between Hezbollah and Israel since early March has significantly strained emergency response capacity across southern Lebanon, including strained ambulance mobility, disrupted access routes, and heightened risks for responders operating near active strike zones in southern districts, where repeated strikes have affected civilian infrastructure and rescue operations.





The targeting of emergency personnel has intensified concerns over compliance with international humanitarian law, with officials warning that repeated attacks on medical and civil defense teams risk undermining already stretched humanitarian response systems in conflict-affected areas. Officials and humanitarian observers warn that such incidents could deter rapid emergency response, increase civilian mortality risks, and complicate adherence to established legal protections governing conduct in armed conflict zones.





The developments in Majdal Zoun reflect a broader intensification of hostilities in southern Lebanon, where repeated strikes have increasingly drawn emergency services into direct exposure to active combat environments. Analysts note that the recurring impact on rescue infrastructure highlights growing operational vulnerabilities for first responders, particularly in densely affected districts where civilian and military risks overlap.





The incident is likely to further heighten diplomatic pressure on international actors monitoring the conflict, as questions persist over the protection of medical and emergency personnel under international law. The sustained toll on Lebanon’s health and civil defense sectors underscores the widening humanitarian burden of the ongoing escalation, with implications for regional stability and emergency preparedness capacity.



