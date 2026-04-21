Hezbollah Claims Cross-Border Strike as Israel Issues Warnings

Beirut (Diplomat.so) – Hezbollah's Islamic Resistance announced on Tuesday, April 21, that it targeted an Israeli army artillery position in the Kfar Giladi settlement with a rocket barrage and a drone swarm in response to what it described as repeated ceasefire violations exceeding 200 incidents across southern Lebanon.

The statement comes amid heightened cross-border tensions following warnings issued by the Israeli military to residents of around 80 villages in southern Lebanon, urging them not to return due to ongoing military activity. Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said, "For your safety and the safety of your families, you are required not to move south of the designated line of villages until further notice,” while adding that operations against Hezbollah infrastructure continue along the border zone.





Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz separately warned that Israel would use "full force” if its troops were threatened, ordering the army to dismantle what he described as Hezbollah-linked positions in border villages. His remarks followed the release of a military map identifying an active operational zone along the frontier.





In southern Lebanon, returning residents described a fragile and uncertain situation. A displaced resident from Marjayoun, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "We found damaged homes and blocked roads, but people are trying to come back because there is no other place to go.” Military vehicles and municipal crews were seen clearing debris along main routes, while some villages remained largely deserted.





Hezbollah said its latest operation was carried out at 18:50 local time, targeting what it called a "source of recent shelling on civilian areas in Yohmor al-Shaqif,” adding that the escalation was a response to continued Israeli strikes despite the ceasefire arrangement. The group maintained that its actions were defensive and tied to border violations.





Local municipalities in areas including Jibsheet, Jouya, Shقra, and Doueir reported ongoing efforts to reopen roads and restore electricity. A municipal official in Jouya stated, "We are working with limited resources to reopen essential services, but infrastructure damage is extensive.” Engineers reported downed power lines and damaged water networks across multiple towns.





In Beirut’s southern suburbs, known as the Dahiyeh area, security teams continued surveying buildings for unexploded ordnance and "suspicious objects,” prompting partial road closures and heightened caution among residents.





Political dimensions intensified as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government faced domestic pressure over regional escalation and stalled diplomatic engagement channels with Iran and the United States. Analysts cited by Diplomat News Network said the overlapping crises risk widening instability along the Lebanon-Israel frontier.





The developments underscore a fragile security environment in southern Lebanon, where ceasefire understandings remain under strain amid reciprocal accusations, military posturing, and ongoing civilian displacement.



