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Qatar confirms 6 dead in helicopter crash, 1 missing

by: Aden Abdi | Sunday, 22 March 2026 21:37 EAT
World News
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Illustrative: A helicopter, part of the Qatari Air Force, takes part in a flypast during celebrations marking Qatar National Day, in Doha on December 18, 2025. (Mahmud HAMS / AFP)
Illustrative: A helicopter, part of the Qatari Air Force, takes part in a flypast during celebrations marking Qatar National Day, in Doha on December 18, 2025. (Mahmud HAMS / AFP)
Doha (Diplomat.so) - Qatar Ministry of Interior reported on Sunday, March 22, 2026, that search and rescue teams recovered six bodies from a crashed military helicopter in territorial waters, while operations continue for one missing person.
The ministry stated that six of the seven individuals aboard the helicopter have been located and confirmed deceased after coordinated recovery efforts involving specialized units operating in maritime conditions. Authorities said teams remain deployed in the area, continuing intensive search operations to locate the remaining missing crew member, with naval and air support assisting in the mission.

The incident was first acknowledged by Qatar Ministry of Defense, which said the helicopter was conducting a routine training mission when it experienced a technical malfunction that led to the crash into Qatari waters. Officials indicated that an investigation has been initiated to determine the precise technical and operational causes behind the failure.

According to statements from the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, the aircraft was operating within a joint training framework involving Qatari and Turkish forces. The ministry confirmed that personnel from both militaries, along with technical specialists, were aboard the helicopter at the time of the incident. It added that search and rescue teams were deployed immediately following the crash, with wreckage and bodies later recovered from the sea.

On the ground, maritime activity remained visible along the affected coastal zone, where patrol vessels and helicopters were observed conducting continuous sweeps of the area. Access to certain shoreline sections appeared restricted, with security personnel managing movement as recovery operations progressed under coordinated command structures.

"We noticed multiple helicopters flying low over the water for hours, along with patrol boats moving in organized patterns,” said Khalid Al-Rashid, a resident near the coastal area, describing sustained emergency activity since the early hours of the day.

Another local commuter, Mariam Saeed, noted increased security measures near waterfront access points. "Authorities were controlling entry to certain areas while emergency teams focused on the search operations offshore,” she said.

The crash highlights the operational risks associated with routine training exercises conducted under joint military frameworks, where personnel from multiple countries and technical teams operate in integrated environments. Such collaborations are designed to enhance readiness and interoperability between allied forces, but also require strict adherence to safety protocols, particularly during aviation training missions.

Officials have not yet released preliminary findings regarding the malfunction, emphasizing that technical assessments, flight data analysis, and procedural reviews will form part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities have underscored that further updates will be provided as the search concludes and inquiry results become available.

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