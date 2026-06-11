Somali Referee Omar Artan to Officiate UEFA Super Cup

Nyon (Diplomat.so) - UEFA has appointed Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan to officiate the 2026 UEFA Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, on August 12, marking a significant milestone for African football officiating.

The announcement was made by UEFA following consultations with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), under a recently signed memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two governing bodies. The match will bring together UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and UEFA Europa League winners Aston Villa in one of European football’s premier annual fixtures.





Artan, 34, has been a FIFA-listed international referee since 2018 and was recognized as CAF Men’s Referee of the Year in 2025. His appointment comes after a season in which he officiated several high-profile continental fixtures, including the second leg of the 2025-26 CAF Champions League final.





UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin praised the Somali official's record and experience. "Omar Artan is an excellent young but already experienced referee who has proven himself at the highest competition level of the Confederation of African Football,” Čeferin said. "Football is made to connect people, and UEFA wants to show its respect to Omar and his outstanding officiating skills.”





CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe described the appointment as a moment of pride for both Somalia and the African continent. "Omar Artan has made Somalia and the entire people of the African continent extremely proud,” Motsepe said. "This is a great honour for Omar Artan and for African referees.”





The decision carries additional significance after Artan was previously included by FIFA among the match officials selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, he was unable to participate after not being permitted entry into the United States, where part of the tournament is being hosted.





Football officials and supporters in Somalia welcomed the UEFA announcement. Speaking to Diplomat News Network, Bile Wasuge, a football development officer in Mogadishu, said Artan’s appointment demonstrates the growing international recognition of Somali sports professionals. "Young referees across Somalia now have a clear example that reaching the highest levels of world football is possible,” he said.





Observers noted that the UEFA-CAF cooperation agreement seeks to expand exchanges in refereeing, technical development, and football administration. The initiative reflects broader efforts by international football authorities to strengthen institutional ties and share expertise across confederations.





At the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, where the Super Cup is scheduled to be played, preparations are expected to draw thousands of supporters from across Europe. Artan’s presence at the center of the match will place one of Africa’s most respected referees on one of football’s biggest stages, underscoring the increasing global profile of officials from the continent.