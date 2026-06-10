India Protests After US Strike on Citebelle Tanker

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) – United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said a U.S. fighter aircraft fired on the oil tanker Citebelle in the Gulf of Oman late Tuesday, after the vessel allegedly attempted to transport Iranian oil in violation of U.S. sanctions and repeatedly refused orders from American forces.

According to a statement published by CENTCOM on Wednesday through the social media platform X, the aircraft used precision-guided munitions to strike the vessel’s engine room after crew members failed to comply with multiple instructions issued by U.S. personnel operating in the area. The command identified the ship as the Palau-flagged tanker Citebelle.





CENTCOM said the action was taken after efforts to secure compliance were unsuccessful. The statement did not immediately provide additional operational details regarding the vessel’s cargo, ownership structure, or the circumstances leading up to the encounter.





The incident triggered a diplomatic response from India after reports emerged that three Indian sailors aboard the tanker were missing. Indian authorities later confirmed that 21 other Indian crew members had been rescued from the commercial vessel.





An Indian government official told Agence France-Presse that the Ministry of External Affairs summoned the senior-most U.S. diplomat in New Delhi and delivered what was described as a strong protest over the attack on the ship. India’s foreign ministry also issued a statement condemning the incident and expressing concern over the safety of its nationals.





The developments unfolded in one of the world’s most strategically significant maritime corridors, where commercial shipping traffic regularly passes through routes linking Gulf energy producers to international markets. Maritime security remains a sensitive issue in the region amid longstanding tensions surrounding sanctions enforcement and oil exports connected to Iran.





Observers note that actions involving commercial vessels in the Gulf of Oman often attract international attention because of their potential impact on global energy supplies, shipping insurance costs, and regional stability. The area has witnessed a series of maritime security incidents in recent years involving tankers, naval forces, and competing claims over sanctions enforcement.





Diplomat News Network spoke with regional maritime analysts who noted that the combination of sanctions enforcement, commercial shipping activity, and the presence of multinational naval forces continues to create operational risks for civilian crews navigating Gulf waters. Analysts emphasized that investigations into the fate of the missing sailors and the circumstances surrounding the interception are likely to remain a priority for both U.S. and Indian authorities.





The incident adds a new point of tension to U.S.-India diplomatic engagement and is expected to prompt further discussions regarding maritime safety, sanctions enforcement practices, and protections for civilian seafarers operating in international waters.