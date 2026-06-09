Omar Artan Entry Denial Sparks World Cup Questions

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - FIFA referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was denied entry into the United States and returned to Istanbul on Saturday, June 6, after arriving at Miami International Airport for World Cup-related officiating duties.

Omar Abdulkadir Artan, a Somali match official selected by FIFA for the 2026 World Cup and recently named CAF’s Best African Referee for 2025, was reportedly subjected to secondary immigration screening before being refused entry by U.S. authorities and placed on a return flight to Istanbul.





Sources close to the delegation stated that Artan had obtained a valid United States visa issued by the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, alongside a diplomatic passport. A person familiar with the travel arrangements said, "His visa was fully approved in Nairobi and all documents were valid before departure. There was no prior indication of any restriction before arrival in Miami.”





Eyewitnesses at Miami International Airport described a standard but extended inspection process. One traveler said, "He was taken for additional screening after passport control, and later we noticed he was no longer in the arrivals area.” An airport staff member added, "Secondary inspections can result in different outcomes depending on security assessments, and officials do not disclose specific reasons.”





The decision was linked to broader U.S. travel restrictions affecting Somalia, with the claim that the referee was affected, as his country is included among nations subject to entry limitations under policies associated with U.S. President Donald Trump.





A more detailed account of the incident was circulated by the Iranian Embassy in Indonesia in a post on X, which stated that Artan was denied entry upon arrival in the United States and subsequently deported back to Istanbul.





The embassy also stated that Artan had been expected to become the first Somali referee to officiate at a FIFA World Cup match, and concluding with the remark: "This World Cup is increasingly drawing controversy.”





Additional football operations sources note that World Cup referees, including Omar Artan, are required to remain within a centralized training base in Florida for preparation, security coordination, and match assignment procedures, making it operationally impossible for him to be stationed in Mexico or Canada for officiating duties.





A tournament logistics official said, "Referees are expected to remain within the official base throughout the competition period to ensure standardized preparation and security compliance,” underscoring that the restriction applies uniformly across all host countries.





Public reaction in Somalia has been swift. Somali Minister of Defence Ahmed Moallim Fiqi wrote on Facebook, "Welcome home, you have succeeded and carried your country’s name far. Obstacles are part of every journey, and they strengthen resolve and determination.”





The U.S. Department of State, commenting on World Cup preparations, stated on X: "The United States is excited to welcome fans from around the world for the FIFA World Cup 2026™. President Trump is committed to making this the greatest sporting event in world history.”