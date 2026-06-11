Somali PM congratulates Omar Artan on UEFA Super Cup call-up

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, on Friday, June 12, welcomed UEFA's decision to appoint Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan to officiate the UEFA Super Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, describing the appointment as a significant recognition of Somalia's growing presence in international football officiating and professional refereeing standards.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said on X: "I warmly welcome UEFA’s decision to appoint Somali referee Omar Artan to officiate the prestigious UEFA Super Cup clash between PSG and Aston Villa in Salzburg.”





He noted the appointment reflects international recognition of Somali refereeing talent.





He added: "This well-deserved opportunity is a testament to UEFA’s commitment to recognising excellence, nurturing talent, and promoting inclusivity in the global game.”





The statement underscored Somalia’s view of the appointment as part of broader efforts to elevate representation in elite international football governance.





The UEFA Super Cup fixture in Salzburg traditionally pits the winners of Europe’s two premier club competitions, attracting global viewership and heightened scrutiny of officiating performance.





Somalia’s football institutions have, over recent years, focused on strengthening refereeing capacity through training programs aligned with FIFA and regional Confederation of African Football standards. Officials familiar with the development framework say increased international appointments for Somali referees are linked to sustained investment in certification, mentorship, and exposure to continental competitions.





A football analyst based in Mogadishu told Diplomat News Network that the development carries symbolic weight for aspiring officials. "Appointments at this level demonstrate that refereeing pathways are opening for Somali talent beyond domestic leagues,” the analyst said, speaking on condition of attribution. "It provides visibility and motivation for younger referees entering the system.”





In Mogadishu, local sports enthusiasts and community members following the announcement on social media described the decision as a positive reflection of Somalia’s growing participation in global sport. A local coach said, "Seeing a Somali referee in a match of this magnitude encourages players and officials alike to pursue higher standards.” Another resident added, "It shows our professionals can compete internationally when given opportunity and support.”





The appointment is viewed as strengthening Somalia’s visibility in international football governance structures, with potential implications for youth engagement in officiating pathways and broader sporting diplomacy between African football institutions and European governing bodies.