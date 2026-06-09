Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - FIFA World Cup-selected Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was denied entry at Miami International Airport in the United States on Saturday, 6 June, and subsequently deported to Istanbul despite holding a valid passport and visa.

Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who had been assigned by FIFA World Cup and previously recognized among top African referees by the Confederation of African Football, was stopped by immigration authorities upon arrival at Miami International Airport. He was later returned on a connecting route to Istanbul following the entry refusal.





In a social media post, Artan wrote: "Despite the circumstances, I am in a positive mood and I am focused on the next challenges in my refereeing career. I would like to thank FIFA and CAF for all their support and I promise to keep my refereeing levels up as I concentrate on the future.”





He added in the same message: "I want to thank the football family for their messages and wish my colleagues all the best success during the World Cup and I look forward to joining them again in future competitions.”





The incident has drawn attention within football circles, with officials and observers questioning administrative coordination between tournament accreditation systems and immigration enforcement processes. A regional football official familiar with referee logistics said, speaking on condition of attribution: "When referees are selected for elite tournaments, their movement should be fully synchronized with host nation entry procedures to prevent disruptions at critical moments.”





Former England international Ian Wright also criticized the situation, stating: "How embarrassing for the American public… this is a World Cup of chaos,” in reference to concerns over organizational and travel complications surrounding the tournament build-up.





At Miami International Airport, passengers and staff described heightened security screening procedures consistent with international arrivals protocols. One traveler present at the terminal noted: "There was a long delay at immigration counters, and some passengers were taken aside for additional checks before being redirected.”





Somalia’s inclusion in broader U.S. travel restriction frameworks in recent years has been cited in discussions surrounding entry procedures, though sporting bodies typically coordinate exemptions or facilitation mechanisms for accredited officials.





Analysts note that referees, as neutral match officials, require guaranteed mobility to ensure tournament integrity. A sports governance researcher said: "Any breakdown in travel clearance mechanisms for officials risks operational disruption and raises broader questions about institutional coordination.”





The situation underscores the complexity of staging multi-nation tournaments across varying immigration regimes, particularly as the FIFA World Cup expands its hosting footprint. Attention is now focused on whether procedural adjustments will be introduced to prevent similar incidents affecting match officials in future assignments.