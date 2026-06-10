US Revokes 600+ Visas in Birth Tourism Crackdown

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - The U.S. Department of State announced on Wednesday, June 10, that it has dismantled multiple international birth tourism networks, revoked hundreds of visas, and intensified enforcement efforts across several regions to prevent foreigners from obtaining U.S. visitor visas primarily to secure American citizenship for children born in the United States.

The announcement forms part of the Trump administration’s broader immigration enforcement agenda, with State Department officials describing birth tourism as an abuse of the U.S. visa system. According to the department, visitor visas cannot legally be issued to foreign nationals whose primary purpose for traveling to the United States is to give birth in order to obtain citizenship benefits for a child.





In one case highlighted by the department, a U.S. embassy in West Africa uncovered what officials described as a sophisticated birth tourism network involving more than 100 foreign nationals. Investigators found that applicants allegedly used fraudulent documents and relied on visa "fixers” who assisted them in securing travel documents under false pretenses. State Department officials said the operation was dismantled, visas were revoked, and cooperation with local authorities is ongoing to identify similar networks.





The department also reported that a U.S. embassy in Europe identified more than 400 suspected birth tourism cases since 2024. Investigators traced those cases to at least six companies that allegedly coached visa applicants on interview responses, arranged accommodation in the United States, and coordinated childbirth-related travel plans. Officials said the visas involved were revoked and several individuals linked to the schemes received permanent travel bans from entering the United States.





In North Africa, consular officers revoked more than 100 visas from parents who had traveled to the United States primarily to give birth, according to the State Department. Officials stated that data analytics, intelligence-sharing, and cooperation between consular personnel and law enforcement agencies helped identify several organized networks operating across borders.





Speaking to Diplomat News Network, a State Department representative pointed to the agency’s position that "a U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right,” emphasizing that enforcement measures are intended to protect the integrity of the immigration system. The official added that authorities will continue targeting facilitators who profit from visa fraud schemes.





At several diplomatic missions involved in the investigations, officials observed recurring patterns among applicants, including identical travel itineraries, shared contact information, and the use of intermediaries advertising citizenship-related services. Consular staff worked alongside law enforcement partners to review visa records and detect fraudulent documentation submitted during application processes.





The announcement did not specify the identities of the companies involved, the nationalities of affected applicants, or the exact locations of the embassies cited. No public figures were provided regarding criminal prosecutions connected to the investigations.





Birth tourism has been a recurring issue in U.S. immigration policy debates for years, particularly concerning the interpretation of citizenship rights under the Fourteenth Amendment. The latest enforcement actions signal increased scrutiny of visa applications and greater coordination between diplomatic missions and law enforcement agencies worldwide.





The developments carry implications for international travel facilitators, immigration consultants, and visa applicants, as U.S. authorities indicate that investigations into organized birth tourism operations will continue across multiple regions. The State Department said its ongoing efforts are focused on identifying fraudulent networks, strengthening visa screening procedures, and ensuring compliance with U.S. immigration laws.